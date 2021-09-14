Five new details from the revamped Metroid Dread website
It’s been 19 years since Fusion, the last all-new 2D Metroid, but the wait is almost over. As I’m writing this, we’re just 24 days away from the launch of Metroid Dread! Nintendo’s advertising campaign has been in full force for months, and today they took it to the next step with a major update to the Metroid Dread website. It’s now packed with all the pre-launch info you could ever want, including details on the story, gameplay, items, and more.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
