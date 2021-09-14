Five new details from the revamped Metroid Dread website

Nintendo has released a new trailer for their upcoming game , which gives players a better understanding of what the iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be up against. The trailer provides a brief overview of the story for the highly anticipated and long-awaited return of the Metroid series before going into the different abilities and enemies that Samus will be using and battling. The game takes place on the unexplored Planet ZDR. Beneath the surface of the mysterious planet are a number of environments and labyrinths from forests to lava caves. To survive these environments and the creatures that lie within, Samus will need to use her skills and equipment. These include her "jumping prowess," familiar Arm Cannon, Missiles that can be used for both destroying enemies and parts of the environment to progress, and a brand new slide and a melee counter, allowing Samus to parry enemy attacks for massive damage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO