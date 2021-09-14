5 Stocks to Watch as Cloud-Based Platform Service Demand Rises

The cloud has long been a driving force of growth within the tech industry and it will remain so long into the future. The problem for investors, if there is one, is that the growth of the cloud has slowed which makes cloud services and cloud-based businesses more attractive for growth investors. Even there, growth among many of the cloud-based companies is slowing from the pandemic peak and that is leading to price weakness among some of the stocks. Today we're looking at two cloud-based businesses that have been flying under the radar and providing true utility to their clients. Their shares are down in the wake of earnings reports but not because of results and that is an opportunity for investors.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO