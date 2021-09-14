5 Stocks to Watch as Cloud-Based Platform Service Demand Rises
Over the past few years, businesses have been opting for cloud computing models to run basic and crucial functions. Platform-as-a-Service aka PaaS is a cloud computing model that engages a third-party provider to offer hardware and software tools to users over the Internet/cloud. It not only has the upper hand on traditional software development methods and applications but also increases efficiency, brings innovation, and reduces costs.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0