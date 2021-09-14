CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso Character Trait: Persuasiveness is built on credibility and character

By Warren Lehr Owasso City Manager
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersuasiveness has fallen into a bad light these days. Some may actually see it as a negative trait due to stereotypical images of pushy sales people and overpromising politicians. Persuasiveness can easily become contentiousness with a polarization of viewpoints, which we see all the time on social media (and we...

Everyday ethics: Reflections on character

Character is what you understand when you encounter someone who doesn’t have it but lies, cheats and hurts others. It’s the negative characters who get our attention. But there are also positive characters, ones who inspire us to be better people ourselves. We don’t notice them as often because they go about their lives not asking to be praised or noticed. Their strength comes from within.
Podcast #738: The Character Traits That Drive Optimal Performance

Why do some people who look can’t-miss high-achievers on paper end up floundering in life, while those who can seem like underdogs end up flourishing?. When my guest noticed this phenomenon while being involved in the selection process of veteran SEALs for a specialized command, it led him to the discovery that beneath more obvious skills are hidden drivers of performance, which he calls attributes. His name is Rich Diviney, and he’s a retired Navy SEAL commander and the author of The Attributes: 25 Hidden Drivers of Optimal Performance. Today on the show, Rich discusses the difference between skills and attributes and how the latter can’t be taught, but can be developed. We then talk about the difference between peak and optimal performance, before turning to the attributes which drive the latter. We get into a discussion of the components of grit, the difference between discipline and self-discipline, why you should become something of a humble narcissist, and much more. We end our conversation with how to figure out the attributes you are and aren’t strong in, and which you need for getting where you want to go.
Emotionally Bonding With a Fictional Character? There’s a Term for That: ‘Comfort Characters’

If you have even a toe in the door of fandom (any fandom, really), you have probably come across the term “comfort character.” The term is everywhere: in Buzzfeed quizzes, Twitter imagines, dozens of Spotify playlists and Instagram fanposts. Like the name implies, it’s a fictional character in pop culture and media that people find comfort in, either through identifying with them or wishing to hang out with them like a best friend. For some, comfort characters are so real that even just thinking about them, rewatching their scenes, reading fan fictions or otherwise engaging with them can help stave off anxiety attacks, calm down during panic episodes, or simply provide a hand to hold on to during difficult times.
Letter: New TPD internal review won't build trust with the public

According to Chief Wendell Franklin, the new Tulsa Police Department internal use-of-force review board, comprised of top police personnel, has been established to examine qualifying advanced uses of force to evaluate training methods and inform policy. These review processes may very well lead to better training and practices for Tulsa...
