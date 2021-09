One of the biggest inherent risks of cryptocurrency is the susceptibility to hacks and scams, which seems to be increasing. Avalanche, a decentralized platform, suffered its second major hack. During the hack, $35 million worth of funds were siphoned out of the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Vee Finance. With another security breach just a few weeks after the first, many people wonder if the Avalanche blockchain is safe?

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO