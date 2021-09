Marshon Lattimore is spending the next six years as a member of the New Orleans Saints after reportedly agreeing to a massive five-year, $97.6 million deal Sunday. It's an even bigger commitment by the team which is fully guaranteeing $68.35 million for injury, and $44.35 million is fully guaranteed just by signing his name on the dotted line, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The rest will come incrementally with an average annual value of $19.5 million through 2026.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO