Tuesday Is Election Day. Who Gets Your Vote?
What: Boston Preliminary Mayoral & City Council Election. Who: In addition to choosing a Mayor from the seven who are running, there are seventeen candidates vying for four City Councilor-At-Large seats. Check out the Dorchester Reporter for a complete run down of the At-Large candidates and their priorities. The top two Mayoral candidates and the top eight At-Large candidates will advance to the General Election on November 2, 2021.www.fortpointboston.com
Comments / 0