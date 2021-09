Shares in Universal Music Group surged by more than a third in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO). Ten minutes into the trading session, shares were changing hands at €25.61 on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Two hours later they had settled to €24.97. That is a 35% leap compared with the €18.50 figure that the group announced on Monday as its reference price. With the shares at this value, the group has a market capitalization close to $52.7 billion (€45 billion). No new shares are being created in the share sale and UMG...

