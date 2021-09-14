CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ('GainClients' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ed Laine to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Company provides technology services to the real estate and title industries and Mr. Laine has been their EVP of Marketing for the last 2 years. Mr. Laine will be taking over the position from longtime CEO and founder, Ray Desmond. Mr. Desmond will remain on the Board of Directors and provide his leadership and guidance to the Company in this capacity.

