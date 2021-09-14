CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresa Boston Partners with Generation Bio to Find New RES Manufacturing Facility

100,000+ SF in Waltham supports biotechnology company's growth. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm, announced today that it has negotiated a long-term lease commitment for over 100,000 SF at Centerpoint, located at 41 Seyon Street in Waltham, Mass. on behalf of Generation Bio Co., a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for potentially hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. While its headquarters will remain in Cambridge, Generation Bio will use the new space to build an in-house cGMP- (current good manufacturing practice) compliant facility to scale closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) manufacturing using rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES). The facility will be designed to provide cGMP-compliant clinical and initial commercial supply and also house expanded capacity for research production and process development activities. Cresa provided workplace solutions, labor and financial analytics, transaction management, and stakeholder decision support, resulting in a holistic strategy and ultimately an excellent outcome for Generation Bio.

