Protests

Murders of environmental activists hit record high

By Bethan McConnell
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Global Witness, 227 environmental activists were murdered in 2020. Global Witness said that since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, around four activists have been killed each week. The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change. The organisation also believes that...

Telegraph

Part-time worker discrimination claims hit record high

Discrimination cases brought by part-time workers have surged to a record high after Covid turbocharged the gig economy. There were eight times more tribunals covering workers on part-time contracts in the latest financial year than during the same period of 2020, official figures show. It comes after the number of...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Indonesia’s August exports hit record high on resources boom

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s exports hit a record high of $21.42 billion in August, rising 64.1% on a yearly basis, boosted by a surge in shipments of mining products, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Wednesday. The growth pace handily beat an analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Why has Sabina Nessa’s murder not dominated the news? Take a wild guess

In the past few days we have woken up to devastating news every morning – the senseless murders of bright young women gone too soon; dreams and aspirations abruptly brought to a tragic end.Gabrielle Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming; the gut-wrenching Killmarsh murders; and then Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old primary school teacher is believed to have been murdered as she walked home on Saturday afternoon, her body found near a community centre in south east London. Her case, of course, bears a painful resemblance to Sarah Everard’s murder six months ago.While all three stories make for grim reading and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Laos locks down capital as Covid cases hit record high

Reclusive Laos has locked down its capital Vientiane and barred travel between Covid-hit provinces, as cases soared to a record high. Travel between seven other hard-hit provinces is banned, while entry into Vientiane requires a quarantine of 14 days.
TRAVEL
The Independent

M25 protests - live: Insulate Britain demonstration resumes, blocking traffic at Junction 18 in Hertfordshire

Insulate Britain resumed their demonstration on Monday morning in Hertfordshire, blocking traffic along the M25.At 8am, around 15 protesters in orange bibs arrived at Junction 18 in Rickmansworth. They proceeded to sit across a slip road, preventing motorists from commuting to work. This marks the fourth time the group has blocked the M25 in a week.Insulate Britain has been campaigning for two policy changes from the government. They want the government to commit to insulating all social housing in Britain by 2025. They also want the government to reduce the effects of climate change, transitioning towards a full decarbonisation...
PROTESTS
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
Deadline

Anti-Vaccination Protests Go Worldwide, As Backlash To Mandates Grows

Anti-vaccination protests took place in major cities across the world on Saturday, as a backlash to the rising tide of mandates for inoculation hits the streets. Protests in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Zagreb, Madrid, Canada and several US states were noted in the media. Crowds ranged from hundreds of thousands to a few hundred turned out to decry the growing number of vaccination mandates by businesses, government and school districts. In Los Angeles, dozens of anti-vaxx protesters rallied outside of City Hall. There were no counter-demonstrations reported. The peaceful rally saw attendees carrying signs that read “COVID 1984,” “Informed Dissent,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Schumer: Deportation of Haitian asylum-seekers "defies common sense"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday condemned the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian immigrants, saying the move "defies common sense." The big picture: The U.S. is deporting the immigrants under the Trump-era Title 42 policy that Schumer called "hateful and xenophobic." The government has used Title 42 to accelerate deportations during the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Angry scenes broke out at Haiti's main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on, while others threw shoes at the jet. Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS

