St. Helens Police Log: Aug. 23-31, 2021
This week's calls include: an alleged stalker and vandal, an intoxicated driver, and reports of sex crimes.
Monday, Aug. 23
Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for stalking, vandalism of a vehicle and disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South Columbia River Highway.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Officers arrested a 40-year-old man for DUII and reckless driving on Columbia Boulevard near Pine Street.
Officers responded to a report of a sex crime in the 30000 block of Roberts Lane.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for sodomy in the 400 block of Vernonia Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Officers conducted a theft investigation in the 400 block of Second Street.
Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
Comments / 0