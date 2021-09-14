CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Helens Police Log: Aug. 23-31, 2021

By St. Helens Police Department
This week's calls include: an alleged stalker and vandal, an intoxicated driver, and reports of sex crimes.

Monday, Aug. 23

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for stalking, vandalism of a vehicle and disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South Columbia River Highway.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man for DUII and reckless driving on Columbia Boulevard near Pine Street.

Officers responded to a report of a sex crime in the 30000 block of Roberts Lane.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for sodomy in the 400 block of Vernonia Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers conducted a theft investigation in the 400 block of Second Street.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

