UPDATE 1-Argentine corn eats further into soy harvest outlook

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slumped to the lowest in nearly three months on Monday on rising supplies as the U.S. harvest began and on spillover pressure from tumbling crude oil and equities markets, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans touched $12.62 a bushel, the weakest since June 25, and settled down 21-1/2 cents at $12.62-1/2 a bushel. Selling accelerated as the contract broke through technical chart support at its 200-day moving average. * December soymeal futures lost $2.40 at $339.80 a ton, while December soyoil eased 1.39 cents to 54.87 cents per lb. * World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy. * Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the U.S. soybean harvest to have been 5% completed as of Sunday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to update its weekly crop progress report later on Monday. * Concerns about the slow recovery from hurricane damage at Gulf Coast export terminals also pressured soybeans. The USDA said soybean export inspections totaled just 275,169 tonnes in the past week, down 80% from the same week last year. * China's August soybean imports from Brazil rose 10.9% from the same month last year, customs data showed on Monday, while shipments from the United States fell sharply. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Richard Chang)
