CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Argentine corn eats further into soy harvest outlook

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn crop will grow to a record 55 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Tuesday, booming on expanded planting area at the expense of 2021/22 soybeans, the country's main cash crop. Argentina is the world's top...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Corn falls as the harvest progresses and soybeans rise in the US

CHICAGO, U.S., Sep 21 (Reuters) – Corn in Chicago fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as the harvest advanced in the United States and supply increased as a rebound in the dollar and shocks from the storm chilled exports. * Wheat followed the decline of corn due to...
CHICAGO, IL
thedailyreporter.com

Tar spot fungus reported as corn harvest begins

Farms in Branch County and the region are reporting outbreaks of tar spot fungus which is expected to impact some yields as fall harvest gets underway. Not only has feed corn been hit, but the tar spot ended early the remaining crop at Farmer’s Daughters eight acres of sweet corn at Block and Central roads.
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents, soy up 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen weaker for third day in a row, with most-active soft red winter wheat contract hitting a one-week low overnight, on technical selling and concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract noted at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 2 cents at $6.98-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 1 cent lower at $6.99 while MGEX December spring wheat was last off 1-3/4 cents at $8.92-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn falling on seasonal harvest pressure as more farmers are expected to roll their combines through fields in the next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that U.S. corn harvest was 10% complete as of Sept 19, matching market expectations. The five-year average is 9%. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight, and last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.20-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firming on light round of bargain buying after sinking to their lowest in nearly three months. Strength in crude oil market adds support. * Most-active soybean futures contract bottomed out at $12.60-1/4 during the overnight trading session, its lowest since June 25. * November soybeans were last up 3-3/4 cents at $12.75-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's 2020/21 soybean sales hit 30 mln tonnes -ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold a total 30 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven-day period of 650,200 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The sales volume of one of Argentina's main crops lagged that of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Wheat#Reuters#The Buenos Aires Exchange#Marguerita Choy Rrb
Agriculture Online

Argentina seals 90-day deal with Jan de Nul to dredge Parana waterway

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has formally agreed a 90-day deal with Belgian firm Jan de Nul to keep dredging the Parana River, a key grains thoroughfare, according to a resolution published on Tuesday in the Official Gazette. The resolution also included the launch of a tender...
AMERICAS
Agriculture Online

Corn eases as harvest, exports weigh

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased for a fourth session on Tuesday as an improved crop rating and an advancing harvest in the United States created supply pressure, while a dollar rally and lingering storm disruption cooled export sentiment. Wheat tracked corn lower but soybeans ticked up, steadying...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's summer grains output seen at record 150.50 mln tonnes in 2021/22

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian farmers are expected to harvest a record 150.50 million tonnes of grains from summer-sown crops in the crop year to June 2022, the government said on Tuesday, against 149.56 million tonnes gathered in the previous year. In 2021/22, the output of summer-sown rice...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn recovers from 1-week low, but harvest progress weighs

CANBERRA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, though gains were capped amid signs of ample global supply as U.S. farmers race to finish harvesting their crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $5.18 a...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures fall on a lack of packer demand

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by weak cash cattle trade as packer demand remains light, analysts said. "The lack of bids is daunting," said Joe Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc. Kooima noted packers have enough cattle...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Yield optimism is high with XtremeAg team

Harvest is underway for the XtremeAg team and Kelly, Matt, and Kevin are all very optimistic about the ROI of this year’s crops. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. It is hard to comprehend that at this point in September we can...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop to near 3-month low on harvest, weak outside markets

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slumped to the lowest in nearly three months on Monday on rising supplies as the U.S. harvest began and on spillover pressure from tumbling crude oil and equities markets, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans touched $12.62 a bushel, the weakest since June 25, and settled down 21-1/2 cents at $12.62-1/2 a bushel. Selling accelerated as the contract broke through technical chart support at its 200-day moving average. * December soymeal futures lost $2.40 at $339.80 a ton, while December soyoil eased 1.39 cents to 54.87 cents per lb. * World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy. * Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the U.S. soybean harvest to have been 5% completed as of Sunday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to update its weekly crop progress report later on Monday. * Concerns about the slow recovery from hurricane damage at Gulf Coast export terminals also pressured soybeans. The USDA said soybean export inspections totaled just 275,169 tonnes in the past week, down 80% from the same week last year. * China's August soybean imports from Brazil rose 10.9% from the same month last year, customs data showed on Monday, while shipments from the United States fell sharply. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers want fast dialogue, 'solutions' from new ags minister

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm sector, the country's main exporter, is pushing to speed up dialogue with the new farming minister to resolve simmering tensions between the industry and the government including around contentious limits on beef exports. Center-left President Alberto Fernandez reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU crop monitor cuts 2021 maize, spring barley yield forecasts

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring unit MARS on Monday lowered its yield forecast for spring barley and maize due to the negative impact of sustained hot and dry conditions in southern Europe. The conditions affected large parts of Italy, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece, as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends lower on firm dollar, lower corn and soy

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Monday along with sinking corn and soybean values, pressured by a firmer dollar and lower crude oil and equities markets, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $7.00-3/4 a bushel. The contract fell below chart support at its 100-day moving average and closed below the key technical level. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 13 cents to $7.00 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat fell 6-1/2 cents to $8.94. * World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the report to show winter wheat planting at 22% complete as of Sunday. * U.S. wheat export inspections last week totaled 563,390 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans slump on harvest pressure, falling equities, oil

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures retreated on Monday as harvesting accelerated across the Midwest farm belt and sinking energy and equities prices weighed on market sentiment. Benchmark November soybean futures touched their lowest point in 2-1/2 months, while December corn fell for a third straight...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan ups grain harvest forecast, cuts export outlook

ALMATY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to harvest 16 million tonnes of grains this year and export 6.0-6.5 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashokeyev told a government meeting on Tuesday. The crop outlook is an improvement from the 15.3 million tonnes the government said it expected last month. Harvesting...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Pre-harvest report finds more corn acres

MINNEAPOLIS — There was a 900,000-acre swing in corn and soybean harvested acres in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Sept. 10 crop production report as harvest nears. “The report really contained a lot of surprises across wheat, corn and soybeans as we get into harvest,” Brian Basting, Advance Trading research analyst, said in a Minneapolis Grain Exchange-hosted conference call.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. grain exports rise as Gulf terminals slowly recover from Ida

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. grain exports increased last week as shippers along the Louisiana Gulf Coast recovered from flooding and widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Ida's Aug. 29 landfall, but volumes were much lower than normal, preliminary data showed on Monday. Just seven export vessels were loaded with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn drops for fourth day on U.S. harvest pressure, strong dollar

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar pressured prices. Wheat dropped for a second session while soybeans ticked up. "U.S. dollar strength is impacting prices and we have supplies coming in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls to near 1-week low on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to approach a one-week low, as a better-than-expected crop condition report eased expectations of lower yields after recent adverse weather. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy