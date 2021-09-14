My Morning Jacket And Brittany Howard Deliver A Whole Lot Of What New York City Needed

My Morning Jacket is playing U.S. shows—its first headlining gigs in six years—throughout the rest of 2021. The band’s self-titled ninth album is out October 22 via ATO. On night one of two shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens (featuring a brilliant opening set by Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes), the Jim James gang delivered most of the hits, plus two new songs (“Love Love Love” and “Lucky To Be Alive”). MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski was there and not amazed that it was one big holiday.