A 12-year-old girl fell to her death from the ninth-floor balcony of her house in the northern Indian city of Ghaziabad on Wednesday while attempting to rescue her puppy. The girl, identified in media reports by her first name Jyotsana, was reportedly playing with her five-month-old puppy who ran to the balcony and got stuck in the iron grill covering it, in Uttar Pradesh state, according to a local report.The seventh standard student decided to help her pet but the puppy’s head kept getting stuck in the grill in the balcony which was covered with a nylon net to...

ANIMALS ・ 27 DAYS AGO