Leave it to Kacey Musgraves to being her personal brand of cross-over country music magic to the VMAs!. Days after releasing her latest album on September 10, Kacey Musgraves is taking to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to perform the title track, “Star-Crossed”, live for the very first time! But before she gives the world a taste of her newest tune, she stepped out on the red carpet to show off an exceptional look. The 33-year-old talented singer wore a sleeveless purple mini dress and a large matching feathered hat when she showed up to the popular award show. She also added long red gloves to the look and confidently posed for photographers.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO