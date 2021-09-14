CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: What the pandemic taught us about crisis preparedness

By Martin Golden
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 9 days ago
SBA's Martin Golden: 'All Oregon businesses should develop a workable crisis preparedness plan...'

The pandemic has shown Oregonians the critical importance that small business plays in both our local and national economies.

It was critical for entrepreneurs to immediately change their business models and pivot to a new way of selling their products and services overnight.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is highlighting the resilience of America's entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business?economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

Though beating the pandemic is still front and center in moving our economy forward, our nation is still vulnerable to a variety of natural disasters including wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and drought. History has shown that up to 25% of businesses that close because of disaster never reopen.

All Oregon businesses should develop a workable crisis preparedness plan that takes into consideration what we learned over the last 18 months from the pandemic. The following are six simple business strategies a business can use for future crises:

1. Evaluate your exposure. Know your community and the types of disasters most likely to impact your business. Consider your facility's proximity to floodplains, wildfire areas, rivers and streams, and other hazards. Of course, the COVID 19 pandemic should be the first exposure issue on the list.

2. Review your insurance coverage. Consult your insurance agent to determine whether your coverage is sufficient and what it covers. You may need separate flood insurance and determine what is or is not covered during a pandemic. Check into business interruption insurance, which helps you cover operating expenses if you're forced to temporarily close.

3. Review and prepare your supply chain. Establish business relationships with alternate vendors in case your primary supplier isn't available. Place occasional orders with them so they'll regard you as an active customer. Create a contact list for important business contractors and vendors you plan to use in an emergency. Keep this list at an offsite location. At the start of the pandemic many food suppliers temporarily ceased operations and were not able fulfil their customer's orders.

4. Create a crisis communications plan. At the beginning of the pandemic, many business owners did not have current contact information for their employees and vendors. Establish an email/Twitter/Facebook alert system, keeping primary and secondary email addresses for your employees, vendors, and customers. Provide real-time updates to your customers/clients and the community so they know you're still in business and in the process of rebuilding following a crisis.

5. Establish a written chain of command. Let your employees know the emergency chain of command should your business close. Maintain a clear leave- and sick-day policy during disasters. Have a backup payroll service should your office be destroyed.

6 Create/implement a business continuity plan. This plan should state when it will be activated; identify essential business functions, and staff to carry out these functions; determine which employees will be considered non-essential versus essential; and identify records and documents that must be secured and readily accessible to perform key functions. All of this may need to be done remotely from home.

Developing an effective and workable crisis recovery plan is critical for all small business owners. For more information on crisis planning and SBA's ongoing COVID 19 relief programs, please visit sba.gov/disaster.

Martin Golden is the U.S. Small Business Administration's Portland district director and acting Pacific Northwest regional administrator. He oversees all of the agency's programs and services across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Arkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What ails us

"There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them."
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

What 9/11 Teaches Us About Resilience

Lessons learned from the trauma of 9/11 can guide us during this time of fear and division. Humanity is hardwired for resilience in the aftermath of trauma. Acceptance and compassion are key to surviving loss, change and grief. “We’re not about what happened on 9/11. We’re about what happened on...
AFGHANISTAN
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
HEALTH
