Kingdoms Update 0.771 Brings Marriage Proposals to the Game

Update 2.9.0.36 was just released recently by developer Gaijin Entertainment for War Thunder. It is an incremental patch, but it does offer new features and bug fixes. First, battle rating (BR) is important because it tells you the performance and effectiveness of the vehicles in the game. It is used in matchmaking so that you can be paired up with those who have roughly the same rating as you. That said, after you’ve applied the latest update, the game will now show a warning message whenever you are teamed up with a player who has a different BR when queuing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO