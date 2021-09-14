CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingdoms Update 0.771 Brings Marriage Proposals to the Game

By Abhinav Sharma
player.one
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingdoms’ latest update is here and it brings what was previously promised. Patch 0.771 lets players ask others for marriage, but there are certain conditions they have to meet first. You will need at least 50 relationship points to propose. You can’t ask for marriage if you are already married. You can choose to live in an AI house, assuming it’s finished. If the player is a noble, then their partner will become a noble, and vice versa. Relationship points with the partner will decrease if players flirt with someone else.

www.player.one

