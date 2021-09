NAU Football (0-2) is heading into the second matchup of its three-game road trip after falling to South Dakota last weekend. UArizona is up next on NAU's schedule, a competition last visited in 2019 when the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and defeated the Lumberjacks 65-41. In series history — with 16 previous contests — the 'Jacks have only won a single matchup: A neutral-site game in Phoenix in 1932.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO