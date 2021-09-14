CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31 Brings Bug Fixes

By Abhinav Sharma
player.one
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 latest patch is now live on all platforms. Patch 1.31 isn’t as big as the previous update. While it lacked any new piece of content or DLC, it brought many bug fixes and improvements. The patch improved the GPU memory optimization for PlayStation. Missing description for several quick...

