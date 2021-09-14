CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose Police Log: Aug. 24-Sept. 7, 2021

By Scappoose Police Department
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Over two weeks, calls include: a stolen vehicle, acts of vandalism and a thrown drink.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers responded to a report of found property in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. It was picked up and placed in safekeeping.

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the parking lot of Fred Meyer, 51501 Columbia River Hwy. The window of a vehicle was smashed, and items stolen from inside.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 52000 block of Northeast First Street. Following an investigation, a 54-year-old Scappoose man was arrested for harassment (domestic violence).

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. An unknown suspect was seen entering the vehicle and driving away.

Friday, Aug. 27

Officers responded to a report of a car prowl in the 33000 block of Southeast High School Way. The window of a vehicle was broken and items stolen from inside.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 33000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following an investigation, one motorist was cited for careless driving. There were no injuries.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 52000 block of Northeast First Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from the driveway of a residence in the 33000 block of Southeast June Lane.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Southwest Fifth Street near Jenny Lane. Two men got out of a vehicle and smashed the passenger window of a car. The suspects were later located. Following an investigation, a 28-year-old Scappoose man was arrested on an outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court warrant.

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 52000 block of Southwest Second Street. A vehicle was vandalized by an unknown suspect that drew on it.

Friday, Sept. 3

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 52000 block of Southwest 2nd Street. Following an investigation, a 57-year-old Scappoose man was cited and released for harassment.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Columbia River Highway near Southeast High School Way. It was reported a driver did not stop for a red light and side-swiped another vehicle. Following an investigation, one motorist was cited for careless driving. There were no injuries.

Monday, Sept. 6

Officers responded to a disturbance at Longfellows Inn, 52535 Columbia River Hwy., where it was reported a customer threw the contents of a drink and the glass at another patron. After leaving the scene, the suspect, a 55-year-old Kelso, Washington, man was cited and released for harassment.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Officers took a report of a theft in the 33000 block of Northeast Karen Place. Clothing was stolen from a community dryer. Following an investigation, a 45-year-old St. Helens man was cited and released for theft III.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

