Scappoose Police Log: Aug. 24-Sept. 7, 2021
Over two weeks, calls include: a stolen vehicle, acts of vandalism and a thrown drink.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Officers responded to a report of found property in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. It was picked up and placed in safekeeping.
Officers took a report of a car prowl in the parking lot of Fred Meyer, 51501 Columbia River Hwy. The window of a vehicle was smashed, and items stolen from inside.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 52000 block of Northeast First Street. Following an investigation, a 54-year-old Scappoose man was arrested for harassment (domestic violence).
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. An unknown suspect was seen entering the vehicle and driving away.
Friday, Aug. 27
Officers responded to a report of a car prowl in the 33000 block of Southeast High School Way. The window of a vehicle was broken and items stolen from inside.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 33000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following an investigation, one motorist was cited for careless driving. There were no injuries.
Monday, Aug. 30
Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 52000 block of Northeast First Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from the driveway of a residence in the 33000 block of Southeast June Lane.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Southwest Fifth Street near Jenny Lane. Two men got out of a vehicle and smashed the passenger window of a car. The suspects were later located. Following an investigation, a 28-year-old Scappoose man was arrested on an outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court warrant.
Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 52000 block of Southwest Second Street. A vehicle was vandalized by an unknown suspect that drew on it.
Friday, Sept. 3
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 52000 block of Southwest 2nd Street. Following an investigation, a 57-year-old Scappoose man was cited and released for harassment.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Columbia River Highway near Southeast High School Way. It was reported a driver did not stop for a red light and side-swiped another vehicle. Following an investigation, one motorist was cited for careless driving. There were no injuries.
Monday, Sept. 6
Officers responded to a disturbance at Longfellows Inn, 52535 Columbia River Hwy., where it was reported a customer threw the contents of a drink and the glass at another patron. After leaving the scene, the suspect, a 55-year-old Kelso, Washington, man was cited and released for harassment.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Officers took a report of a theft in the 33000 block of Northeast Karen Place. Clothing was stolen from a community dryer. Following an investigation, a 45-year-old St. Helens man was cited and released for theft III.
Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
Comments / 0