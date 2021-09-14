CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Marcos Alonso Assess Chelsea's Chances of Repeating Champions League Heroics

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso acknowledged that his side will find it difficult to retain their Champions League crown this season.

The Blues are set to get their European campaign underway against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge after sealing a 3-0 league win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Following their Champions League final win victory against Manchester City in Porto in May, Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to try and retain their crown, and the recent signings of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez could prove to be crucial in their chances of competing on all fronts this term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4qT3_0bvhCgyY00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Ahead of his side's group-stage opener against Zenit, Alonso stated that while Chelsea will not have it easy in Europe this time round, they are ready to fight to keep hold of their title.

"It (retaining the Champions League) will be difficult for sure, because everyone will be so motivated to play against the defending champions," said the Spaniard, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"But, we know what we are capable of. We need to train hard and show that we are up for the fight to win the Champions League again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peiaS_0bvhCgyY00
Sipa USA

The Blues have made a fast start to the season with three league wins out of four, as they sit joint-top of the Premier League alongside Manchester United and Liverpool.

Chelsea are set to play five times in the space of two weeks before the end of the month, including key clashes against Tottenham, Juventus and Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to shuffle his pack ahead of a jam-packed schedule, with the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic all likely to get minutes over the next few weeks.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Absolute natural’ Jimmy Greaves would be untouchable today – Terry Paine

Jimmy Greaves’ former England team-mate Terry Paine has described the late Tottenham striker as a natural who would be “untouchable” in the scoring record books if he played today.Greaves, who died at the age of 81 on Sunday, still holds numerous records – he is Tottenham’s highest-ever scorer with 266 goals in 379 games, while his 41 goals in 40 league matches for Chelsea in 1960-61 remains a club record.Greaves also scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, but though the numbers help quantify his talent Paine said they could not properly describe it.266 goals. 379 appearances.Not just Tottenham...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#European#The Champions League#Spaniard#The Premier League#Tottenham#Juventus
Yardbarker

Watch: Romelu Lukaku on how he stepped up to win Chelsea’s Champions League tie

It’s always nice to hear Romelu Lukaku talk about football. He’s a man who knows the game, and knows how to talk about it. Today he was asked why he thought his team had been able to finally break the impressive Zenit St Petersburg resistance, and he offered some interesting thoughts to BT Sport about how he and the team had changed the game and got the vital goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea drawn in inaugural Women’s Champions League group against familiar foe

This year, the Women’s Champions League is following a format more similar to the men’s competition. Instead of granting top clubs in big leagues a free pass to the Round of 32, a familiar group stage system has been implemented for the first time ever. The thought is to, of course, create more intrigue, but also more matches. With the securing of DAZN as the broadcast home of the UWCL, adding more matches to the calendar was the easy part. As for the intrigue? Well, it appears they’ve nailed that too.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Chelsea Champions League winner Kalou asks to train with Belenenses

Chelsea Champions League winner Salomon Kalou is training with Belenenses. O Jogo says the 36 year-old striker asked Belenenses management about training with the first team squad. Belenenses coach Petit has welcomed Kalou to work with his squad, though there's no plans to offer him terms. Kalou hasn't played since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea to take on Serie A holders Juventus in Women’s Champions League

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea were handed a tough draw for the group stages of the new-look Champions League. Chelsea lost last season’s final to Barcelona in Gothenburg but Emma Hayes’ side were seeded in pot one for Monday’s draw having won the WSL. In the competition’s first-ever group...
SOCCER
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Zenit - Champions League

Group H of the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday night, as reigning champions Chelsea host Zenit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues head into the tie in good form, so far having picked up three wins and a draw to kick off the Premier League season and already boasting silverware to their name in the form of the UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA
BBC

Women's Champions League: Chelsea and Arsenal discover opponents

Last season's Women's Champions League finalists Chelsea have been drawn with Wolfsburg, Juventus and Servette in Group A of this season's tournament. Arsenal are in with Barcelona, who beat Chelsea in the final, and tournament debutants Hoffenheim and Koge. Chelsea beat Wolfsburg, who have been in five finals since 2013,...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Chelsea opens title defense in Champions League

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Barcelona's ability to compete in Europe without Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be put to the test when it hosts the team that dealt the Spanish side its most humiliating defeat in recent memory. The 8-2 shellacking Bayern Munich handed Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals marked the beginning of the end of the Messi era. The financial troubles that kept Barcelona from re-signing Messi also forced it to loan Griezmann back to AtlÃ©tico Madrid. Ronald Koeman has to find a way to account for the 58 goals the two forwards scored last season. That task falls to Memphis Depay, who has made a promising start at Camp Nou with two goals in three Spanish league matches. Koeman should also have Spain standout Pedri GonzÃ¡lez back in his lineup after the young midfielder rested for two weeks after playing both the European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics. Robert Lewandowski travels after recovering from a groin problem sustained in Saturday's 4-1 win over Leipzig. Serge Gnabry has traveled with the squad but is an injury doubt after hurting his back in the same game. Benfica is back in the group stage after a year away and visits Dynamo Kyiv.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
323
Followers
2K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy