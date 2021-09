Who has been your greatest influence and motivator in your success in the field of your career? Quote, you live by. I’ve always enjoyed watching Jonty Rhodes from a young age and that’s why I have number 8 on my South African playing top but as years went by I’ve realized that that my teammates motivate me to be the best I can because we fight together as one on that field and that inspires me and motivates me to play at the best of my ability to help us to get over the line every game. And off the field would be my mum and dad, they’ve been great role models in my life.

