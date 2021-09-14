Amazon to hire more than 2,000 new workers in Greater Cleveland area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon is planning to hire 7,700 workers in Illinois, and is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 for some jobs. The company said it will be hiring for roles in fulfillment and transportation in several cities and towns across the state. The jobs offer starting wages of at least $16 an hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations. The company said it also provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits; including health, vision, and dental insurance; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a program to pay full college tuition...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO