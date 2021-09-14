CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Amazon to hire more than 2,000 new workers in Greater Cleveland area

WKYC
WKYC
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company is looking to hire 125,000 across the country.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Forks, Palmer e-commerce centers hiring more than 4.5K workers for holidays

E-commerce provider Radial plans to hire more than 4,500 entry-level workers this holiday season at both its Forks Township and Palmer Township fulfillment centers. Radial has scheduled a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 29 at Adecco, 701 W. Broad St., Suite No. 201, in Bethlehem. Workforce provider Adecco is hosting the event to answer questions and help with the application process. Interested job candidates are asked to apply online on Adecco’s Radial career page.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
petsplusmag.com

Amazon Hiring 125,000 Fulfillment, Transportation Workers

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is planning to hire 125,000 workers for its fulfillment and transportation divisions, according to Fortune. If the company can fill these roles, in addition to the 40,000 corporate and tech jobs it announced two weeks ago, it would set Amazon up to exceed one million employees. This...
ECONOMY
ClickOnDetroit.com

UPS to hire more than 1,300 seasonal workers in Metro Detroit for holiday season

DETROIT – UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,300 seasonal workers in Metro Detroit for the holiday season. The hirings are planned in anticipation of the yearly increase of packages being delivered from October 2021 through January 2022, the company said. Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000...
ECONOMY
stpetecatalyst.com

Amazon plans to hire 8,000 workers across Florida

September 16, 2021 - E-commerce giant Amazon.com announced earlier this week that it plans to hire 8,000 workers across the state. Roughly 100 roles are expected to be filled in Tampa Bay. The jobs pay an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour. CareerSource Tampa Bay will be hosting three in-person hiring events for Amazon. The job openings are located at Amazon’s new fulfillment center located in Temple Terrace and other locations in Tampa Bay. Information on the hiring events can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Cleveland#401k
perhamfocus.com

First News Extra: New Amazon center looking to hire workers

WDAY First News anchors Drew Trafton and Se Kwon get you caught up on everything you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 16. The InForum Minute Podcast is brought to you by Steffes Group, Inc. Headline story: FARGO — While the new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open next...
FARGO, ND
Fox40

Amazon looking to hire thousands in the Greater Sacramento region

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon is bringing 26,000 jobs to California, with 10,000 of them coming to the Greater Sacramento area. The Seattle-based company announced it is actively hiring people of all experience levels to work in fulfillment centers and beyond in its Sacramento, Stockton and Tracy locations. Packages at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cwcolumbus.com

UPS looking to hire nearly 2,000 seasonal employees in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPS announced Wednesday it is expecting to hire nearly 2,000 seasonal employees in the Columbus area this year to support the anticipated increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. “We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season....
COLUMBUS, OH
New Pittsburgh Courier

Amazon rolls out new incentives in push to hire more workers; will fund full four-year college tuition

ROLLING OUT — Like everyone else, Amazon needs more workers – hundreds in the Lehigh Valley alone. And they’re rolling out new incentives to try and get them. The company announced during an event at its facility in Breinigsville that it will fund full four-year college tuition, regardless of what workers study or if they stay with Amazon.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Chicago

Amazon Hiring 7,700 Workers In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon is planning to hire 7,700 workers in Illinois, and is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 for some jobs. The company said it will be hiring for roles in fulfillment and transportation in several cities and towns across the state. The jobs offer starting wages of at least $16 an hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations. The company said it also provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits; including health, vision, and dental insurance; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a program to pay full college tuition...
ILLINOIS STATE
country1037fm.com

Amazon Looking To Hire 3,500 Charlotte Workers

Amazon is looking to hire 3,500 local Charlotte workers. The positions will be in the company’s transportation and fulfillment departments. Wages begin at least $15 per hour and some locations are offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000. The company has already begun hiring for these jobs. If you’re interested visit amazon.com/apply for more information and an application.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIBC.com

Amazon Looking to Hire 3,000 Workers in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is looking to hire more than 3,000 workers in the Indianapolis area as it continues to open new fulfillment centers. Amazon has opened several new delivery stations in Indiana in 2021 and will open two more buildings this month, according to Inside Indiana Business. The e-commerce giant...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
coloradopolitics.com

Amazon planning to hire another 2,700 in Denver area

Online retail giant Amazon announced Tuesday it plans to hire another 2,700 employees in the metro Denver area for its delivery and processing stations here. The wave of hiring is part of Amazon's statewide expansion, which also includes hiring another 2,200 in Colorado Springs for its massive fulfillment center which recently opened.
DENVER, CO
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy