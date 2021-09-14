CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aoife O’Donovan Announces New Album ‘Age of Apathy,’ Songs for the Digital Era

By Stacy Chandler
No Depression
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of reasons, let’s hope, to look forward to 2022, and Aoife O’Donovan announced today she is adding another: a new solo album, titled Age of Apathy, coming out Jan. 21 on Yep Roc Records. Produced by Joe Henry, the album features collaborations with Allison Russell and Madison...

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Hedvig Mollestad announces new album Tempest Revisited

Norwegian jazz prog guitarist Hedvig Mollestad has announced that she will release a brand new solo abum, Tempest Revisited, through Rune Grammofon Records on November 19. Tempest Revisited will be Mollestad's third release within an 18 month period, acting as a follow-up to her celebrated 2020 debut solo release Ekhidna, for which she won a Spellemannpris (Norwegian Grammy). She also released Ding Dong. You're Dead. with the Hedvig Mollestad Trio earlier this year.
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Mastodon announce new album, Hushed and Grim

Mastodon have announced a new album. On October 29, the group will release Hushed and Grim via Reprise. The band’s eighth album was produced by David Bottrill (King Crimson, Tool, Between the Buried and Me) and was recorded in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. That’s the album’s cover art above, designed by longtime collaborator Paul Romano, who also illustrated the artwork for past albums such as Leviathan and Crack the Skye.
ATLANTA, GA
Pitchfork

Tricky Announces Album From New Project Lonely Guest, Shares Song: Listen

Lonely Guest is a new project conceived and produced by Tricky. Its self-titled debut album is out October 22 via False Idols. The album features the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, plus appearances from Idles’ Joe Talbot, Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith, Marta, Oh Land, Breanna Barbara, and more. Listen to the new song “On a Move,” which features Kway, below.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Starset announces new album, ‘Horizons’

Starset has announced a new album called Horizons. The fourth studio effort from the sci-fi-themed rockers will arrive October 22. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Division, which included the singles “Trials” and “Manifest.”. Along with the album news, Starset has premiered a new Horizons song, titled “The Breach,” which you...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NME

Creeper’s Ian Miles announces debut album and shares new song ‘Truest Blue’

Creeper guitarist Ian Miles has announced his debut solo album ‘Degradation, Death, Decay’ – check out first single, ‘Truest Blue’, below. The new record is due out October 15 via Big Scary Monster but before that, Miles is hosting a live show/art exhibition at Southampton’s God House Tower on October 8.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aoife O'donovan
Person
Joe Henry
The Boot

Lilly Hiatt Announces a New Album, ‘Lately’

Lilly Hiatt is back with a new album, Lately. The record is set for release on Oct. 15. Lately adds to the already long and still growing list of albums born of pandemic times. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Walking Proof in late March of 2020, Hiatt saw her well-earned momentum begin to slow as COVID-19 put a halt to live shows and much of the music industry's work, so she used the stillness to come back to what she kows: songwriting.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Baltimore band Angel Du$t—featuring members of Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice—have announced a new album. Yak: A Collection of Truck Songs was produced by Rob Schnapf (known for his work with Kurt Vile and Elliott Smith) and is out October 22 via Roadrunner. The announcement arrives with the new song “Big Bite.” Check out the song’s video, directed by Ian Shelton, below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RICHIE FAULKNER On Next JUDAS PRIEST Album: The New Songs 'Sound Fantastic'

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said: "Obviously, we faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic. We wanted to keep it the same dynamic as 'Firepower' — as we all got together, played the songs in pre-production before recording them. Obviously, we haven't been able to do that in the last 18 months because of the pandemic. So, we've got a ton of stuff written and a ton of songs almost ready to go. We just need to get together and start playing them together and 'trimming the fat,' as they say. You get a sense of that when you play them together — you get a feeling for 'we need an extra bit here' or 'we need to trim that bit there.' Just to sharpen those songs up and give them the last 20 percent. So, once we are able to do that, we can get in a room together, play them, trim the fat, and record them, we will. But we've got a bunch of songs that are pretty ready to go and they sound fantastic. We just want to put them down properly and release them to the world. So, I can't give you a date, but as soon as we can, we'll get in there and start work on that."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Digital Age#Music Journalism#Apathy#Depression#Yep Roc Records#Full Sail University
uncrazed.com

Snail Mail Announces New Album

Snail Mail took to her Instagram to announce the release of a new album and a new worldwide tour. Snail Mail has also released a new song , being the first release in three years. About releasing a new single, she added:. ”Here’s a new song! Been a very long...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album

Stereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022. Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early...
ROCK MUSIC
shorefire.com

Waylon Payne Announces 'The Lost Act,' Three New Songs Following His Critically-Acclaimed 2020 Album, Available October 15th

Today, outlaw country troubadour Waylon Payne announces 'The Lost Act,' three new songs and the follow up chapter to his critically acclaimed ‘Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me’ album. The full album took listeners on a silver screen-worthy journey through Payne’s turbulent and triumphant life battling and overcoming family abandonment, abuse, drug addiction and more, and Payne continues the journey with 'The Lost Act.'
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Frank Turner announces album details, releases song and tour dates

Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Sloppy Jane Sign to Saddest Factory, Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Party Anthem”

Sloppy Jane, the 11-piece avant rock act headed by Haley Dahl, have signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records. They have also announced the release of a new album titled Madison, which will be out on November 5, subsequently sharing a video for a new single, “Party Anthem.” Watch the video, shot on 16mm film by Mika Lungulov-Klotz, below, along with the tracklist/cover art for the album and a string of tour dates for the group.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

TWIABP share playlist of songs that influenced their new album ‘Illusory Walls’

As you can hear on the two singles, The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die's upcoming album Illusory Walls pulls influence from all over the place, from indie rock to post-punk to metal to post-rock to post-hardcore to math rock and all kinds of less expected stuff, and to give you a better idea of the influences behind this album, TWIABP have made a playlist with 54 songs that inspired it.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy