Boo’ed Up Bey Bey And Her Roc-A-Fella Celebrate Nearly 20 Years Together In Newly Unveiled Tiffany & Co Ad

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fzGu_0bvh9OLk00

The coupled up Carters be gettin’ to the coins baby!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iB7nG_0bvh9OLk00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé teased their new partnership with Tiffany & Co last month and now we’re finally blessed enough to get to see the final ads and campaign image.

Bey posted the two ads and photo to her Instagram shortly after 1 AM EST, while most of the east coast was still digesting all the looks from the Met Gala.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The first ad finds Jay-Z behind an old typewriter, hard at work, until he stops to gaze out of the window full of anticipation. The clip then shows Beyoncé aboard a private jet, presumably on her way back home to him. She’s wearing a white blazer and the Tiffany diamond, her hair cascading over one side of her face. The next scene finds her at the piano, singing “Moon River,” her hair in an elegant updo. As the song continues we see them interacting, sitting together in front of the Basquiat painting in one scene, with Hov pointing at handheld video camera recording her at the piano in another. We see several scenes of the Carters coming together to embrace. There’s a shot of Bey disembarking from the jet. As the song is coming to an end a black car approaches the family home, the rear window is rolled down and Bey’s face appears. In the final shot the Carters embrace, we see Bey’s back and the Tiffany diamond necklace artfully arranged at the center of it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

For the campaign image Bey stands with her eyes closed, her long hair cascading in waves over her left shoulder. She’s wearing the Tiffany diamond. Jay-Z stands behind her, holding her, his hands are clasped around her midsection, over her hands.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The final clip is the most intimate — it reads almost like a behind the scenes. We see Bey seated at the piano, channeling Audrey Hepburn as Hov banters with her about engagement rings and engagement. The couple marvel at their near twenty years together, Bey solemnly nods, her eyes widened to express the time hasn’t always been easy. She tenderly touches his face with her perfectly manicured hands. Handlers fuss over the pair. Blue Ivy, wearing a cream colored hoodie and face mask pops into frame briefly for a quick hug and kiss from her dad.

You likey? We want to know your thoughts on the ads!

A number of comments on Bey’s page questioned why she wasn’t at the Met Gala, but based on her recent IG posts, we think she and Jay-Z are currently still vacationing in Italy.

Hit the flip for photos from the trip

Comments / 1

abc11.com

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Beyoncé Deliver a Stunning Cover of 'Moon River' to Jay-Z in Tiffany & Co. Film

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's love shines brighter than the Tiffany Diamond in their "About Love" Tiffany & Co. campaign film, which premiered on Monday (Sept. 13). Directed by Emmanuel Adjei, the campaign film starts with Hov typing on a typewriter late at night as he awaits for his love to arrive, who's flying in, the yellow Tiffany Diamond illuminating her golden brown eyes. She remains the apple of Jay's eye throughout the minute-and-a-half clip, as he captures her swoon-worthy rendition of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning 1961 classic "Moon River," which was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's, on a Super 8 camera.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tina Knowles Goes Off on People Criticizing Beyonce for Wearing Tiffany Diamond

Beyonce's mom is out for blood against those who've turned her daughter's Tiffany campaign into a controversy about blood diamonds. Tina Knowles went off on Instagram on all the "socially conscious activist[s]" who've called out Bey for wearing the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond ... which is from a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Philadelphia

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 9-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest-Ever VMA Winner

Although fans might not have realized it, the 2021 MTV VMAs ended up being quite a night for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter. During the Video Music Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 12, MTV quickly rattled off a number of awards toward the end of the night that were handed out on stage. One of those was the Best Cinematography prize for "Brown Skin Girl," which is credited to Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Carter.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Skipped the Met Gala to Vacation on a Mega Yacht

Beyoncé was missed at the Met Gala last night, but at least now we know where she was. The superstar dropped three surprise photo dumps of snaps from her European vacation a few hours before the gala, subtly alerting us that she would not be making an appearance. However, she did give us several glamorous looks from her time on a mega yacht.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MadameNoire

‘I Was Horrified’: Basquiat’s Close Friends Speak Against Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Tiffany Ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z continue to receive backlash over their About Love campaign for Tiffany & Co. which debuted in August. In the advertisement, Bey gives Holly Golightly vibes as an ode to the 1961 classic film Breakfast At Tiffany’s while she sports the jeweler’s priceless yellow diamond — a gem only worn by five other women in history since it was taken from South Africa in 1877 by the brand’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Jay-Z Reveals Main Reason Why He Loves Working With Wife Beyonce

Such a proud husband. Jay-Z raved over his wife, Beyoncé, when reflecting on working together. “She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” the rapper, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club on Saturday, August 28. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Slays In Black Mini Skirt With Jay Z & Mom in Cannes After 40th Birthday — Photo

While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt. Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks A White Bustier Top & Jacquard Mini Skirt In New Italy Vacation Photos With Jay-Z — Photos

Beyonce is truly living her best life on a yacht in Europe! The singer and her husband Jay-Z looked chic in a series of new vacation snaps. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, looked cooler than ever when they posed on a yacht while vacationing in Italy. The power couple may have skipped out on the Met Gala this year, but they brought their fashion A-game while celebrating Bey’s 40th birthday on the European cruise. The “Crazy In Love” singer’s latest snaps show her rocking a white corset-style bustier top with an animal-print mini skirt and matching jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
