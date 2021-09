Leah Fleming: As the NFL season gets underway, there's a conversation going on about Pride in football. In June, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Following his announcement, the NFL issued a statement in support of Nassib and LGBTQ rights. There's been support among fans, too, but not all. Joining me to discuss is Justin Spears. Spears is commissioner of the NFFLA [National Flag Football League of Atlanta], which is an organization that welcomes adults, queer and straight, to play flag football in Atlanta. Good morning, Justin.

