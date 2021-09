BOISE, Idaho — The Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter is battling the biggest COVID-19 surge they have seen since the pandemic began last year. When guests from the shelter test positive with COVID-19 they are sent to a COVID-19 positive hotel to quarantine. The City of Boise partnered with the shelter to provide the hospital as a quarantine option from FEMA funding to cover the costs.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO