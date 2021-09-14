CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds protest outside KU fraternity in response to alleged sexual assault; university says it’s investigating

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people gathered Monday night to protest an alleged sexual assault at a University of Kansas fraternity. Patrick Compton, a spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department, said “a few hundred” people gathered outside of the fraternity house for Phi Kappa Psi, located on the 1600 block of West 15th Street, which is adjacent to KU’s campus. Officers closed West 15th Street from Engel Road to Learned Hall Road as the protest continued, he said.

