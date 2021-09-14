Amazon to Add 125,000 Transport, Fulfillment Staff at Average $18-Hour

Online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on Tuesday, ahead of the holiday season, said it would hire another 125,000 employees in its logistics facilities in a number of states.

The roles at warehouses and package sorting centers will pay an average of $18 an hour and up to $22.50 an hour in some locations, the Seattle-based tech giant said.

The additional workers will help Amazon achieve its same-day delivery goals.

The Seattle tech giant said that in some locations, sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are available.

Shares of Amazon at last check were rising 0.3% to around $3,468.

The company is offering "opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel," Dave Clark, Amazon's chief executive for the worldwide consumer division, said in a statement.

In 2021, Amazon has opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sorting centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. The company also said Tuesday that it plans to open 100 facilities across the country just in September.

On Sept. 1, Amazon said it would hire for more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles throughout the U.S. as well as thousands of operations roles during its virtual career fair. The career fair is on Wednesday.

The labor market for retail jobs is extremely tight and Amazon's salary efforts -- Reuters first reported the bump to $18 an hour -- reflect the industry's sharp competition for staff.

The states with the most positions coming available are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Amazon’s job creation efforts will also benefit workers in more rural locations, the company statement said, quoting intelligence and analytics research firm Global Data.

