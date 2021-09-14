CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Homes Could Help to Stabilize the U.S. Power Grid

By Mark Hodges
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country’s power grid struggles to meet the energy demands of today. Extreme weather in Michigan, California, and Texas highlight the grid’s downfalls, says Forbes. And while the U.S. power grid may be the largest machine on earth, its limitations have been revealed, making way for innovation. Lucas Haldeman, founder and CEO of SmartRent, an enterprise home automation and IoT platform, says the solution for a more stable energy system may be in our homes. Using energy efficiently is also key to the solution, and with home’s accounting for a large footprint on energy use, an energy solution within the home could be the most impactful change.

Mongolia Smart Grid Management System Project, Mongolia

The Mongolia Smart Grid Management System Project is a smart grid project located in Mongolia. The project was commissioned in 2021. The Mongolia Smart Grid Management System Project was completed using smart grid as the technology category. It is an advanced grid infrastructure, renewable integration project with a rated capacity of 30MW. It is implemented in the grid service provider.
Lumber Cost Down, Builder Sentiment Up

Builder confidence increased for the first time in three months, edging up a point in September to 76. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index was at 83 in September 2020 before hitting a record high of 90 during November and then falling dramatically as lumber costs climbed combined with other supply chain issues.
Texas State
Michigan State
California State
Smart grids could soften the blow of cyberattacks, but make them more common

The promise of smart grids is decentralization: By pulling from a variety of dispersed power sources—versus the highly centralized model utilities rely on today—the tech could theoretically lead to fewer outages and mitigate the severity of outages that do happen. Smart grids use a combination of AI and sensors to...
How is Artificial Intelligence Helping Home Buyers?

A lot of real estate data about dimensions, previous purchase price, title, and property value are public record. Some home selling and lending services like Compass, Zillow, and LoanSnap claim their artificial intelligence (AI) tools can search through millions of documents in seconds to find the right property for buyers and match the perfect loan type to borrowers.
Can power grids survive the transition to electric vehicles?

The electrification of the automotive industry represents one of the most dramatic shifts in energy consumption behavior in human history. Over the next two decades, electrified powertrains will become the dominant choice for light vehicles. In 2016, 4.4% of all light vehicles manufactured worldwide used battery electric or hybrid powertrains...
U.S. must strengthen our electric power grid

We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g., China may already have the capability — which it may use in an economic crisis) or it can occur naturally.
Movable solar power station for off-grid applications

California-based provider of portable solar-plus-storage systems, Bluetti, has unveiled a new portable solution with a capacity of 6 kW/24.6 kWh, which is claimed to provide one hour of use from a space heater and 10 hours of use from a full-sized fridge. The manufacturer said the power system can receive...
Why Saving World’s Peatlands Can Help Stabilize the Climate

The Aweme borer is a yellowish-brown moth with an inch-and-a half wingspan. In the often-colorful world of lepidopterology — the study of moths and butterflies — it’s not particularly flashy, but it is exceedingly rare. For decades, entomologists thought the moth lived in the sand dunes and oak savannahs in southern Manitoba and the Great Lakes region. No one really knew. Until 2005, only six specimens from four widely scattered locations in North America had ever been found. Many doubted the moth still existed until one was discovered in a peatland fen in the backwoods of upper Michigan in 2009.
Smart metering, demand response, vehicle-to-grid: key to smart grid infrastructure

GlobalData’s latest policy report, ‘Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2021,’ offers comprehensive information on major policies governing smart grid in several countries. The report covers eighteen key countries and the EU, providing the current scenario and future plans in implementing smart grid technology, giving a fair idea of the overall growth potential of the smart grid industry in each of these countries and also globally. Countries covered in the handbook include the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain, Germany and the UK. The report discusses the net-metering policy and smart meter rollout in these countries. Advanced metering infrastructure, microgrid, smart cities, time of use pricing, communication protocols and electric vehicle charging infrastructure are among the other topics covered in the report. The report uses data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies.
Energy Dept. plan says 40% of U.S. power could come from solar by 2035

Sept. 9 (UPI) — The Energy Department announced a plan on Wednesday to generate almost half of the United States’ electricity from solar power by 2035, which would be a gigantic increase over the nation’s present solar usage. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said a department study details the future of...
6 Smart Home Devices to Help Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Conventional electrical systems and devices are not very eco-friendly. This creates the need for devices with better design, built by developers with an understanding of the need to limit carbon emissions. Which is where smart devices prove their worth. The advent of smart technology and smart systems has led to...
Biden blueprint calls for wind and solar to power 90% of U.S. grid by 2050

The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined an ambitious plan for wind and solar energy to provide 90% of U.S. electricity by 2050. The U.S. Dept of Energy’s Solar Futures Study is a blueprint that broadly shows how the U.S. could reach the milestone in the Biden administration’s quest for a zero-carbon grid. The study calls for the U.S. to install an average of 30 GW of solar capacity per year between now and 2025, then 60 GW per year from 2025.
Smart home devices to help prepare for climate change

This morning I awoke to pictures of flooding in the Northeast, tales from relatives about power outages in the South, and worries about wildfire smoke in my neck of the woods. It’s clear that we can’t stop climate change, and in all honesty, there’s little individuals can do to protect themselves.
Report: Solar could power 40% of U.S. electricity by 2035

Solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation’s electricity within 15 years — a 10-fold increase over current solar output, but one that would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid, a new federal report says.
By 2035, the Biden plan could have solar producing enough energy to power all of America’s homes.

If the US follows through on a plan released today by the Department of Energy, solar energy has the potential to produce enough energy to power every American home by 2035. According to the Solar Futures Study, solar energy production in the United States might increase from 3% of total energy supply in 2020 to 40% by 2035 and finally 45 percent by 2050.
