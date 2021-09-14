Smart Homes Could Help to Stabilize the U.S. Power Grid

The country’s power grid struggles to meet the energy demands of today. Extreme weather in Michigan, California, and Texas highlight the grid’s downfalls, says Forbes. And while the U.S. power grid may be the largest machine on earth, its limitations have been revealed, making way for innovation. Lucas Haldeman, founder and CEO of SmartRent, an enterprise home automation and IoT platform, says the solution for a more stable energy system may be in our homes. Using energy efficiently is also key to the solution, and with home’s accounting for a large footprint on energy use, an energy solution within the home could be the most impactful change.