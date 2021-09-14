CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Urging Britney Spears to Get a Prenup After Surprise Engagement Announcement

Britney Spears is free and she's officially tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. The news comes just a week after her father James Spears filed a petition to end the 13-year conservatorship that put him in control off all his daughter's assets. Most fans are stoked for Britney, who has unarguably been put through the wringer over the years and deserves a bit of stability and happiness. Others were a bit more apprehensive and urged the pop star to make Asghari sign a prenup.

