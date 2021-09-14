CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botetourt County, VA

Community continues airing grievances about mask mandate for BCPS students

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cq2bP_0bvh6QcV00
The BCPS School Board met last week at Lord Botetourt High School. [PHOTO: Matt de Simone]

Last week at the Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS) School Board meeting at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, the public comments flooded in, once again.

Community members offered their opinions on BCPS’s recent state-ordered mandates regarding students wearing facemasks while attending school.

Other comments opposed Critical Race Theory despite BCPS stating two months ago that CRT is not in the curriculum.

One citizen commented, commending BCPS on how they’ve handled the recent “hot button” issues.

Hours before last month’s meeting, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order requiring all students in indoor settings to wear a facemask (effective Aug. 12). School Board Chair Anna Weddle emphasized that the state health commissioner ordered the mandate, and the “local school boards have no input.”

Last Thursday, parents and community members continue to air their issues about forcing children to wear masks while in school. A couple of public comments defined the mandate as a form of “child abuse,” claiming that wearing a mask for more than one hour each day may still subject an individual to cross-contamination.

Another comment from a registered nurse, who is the mother of former BCPS students, claimed that the mask mandates placed on children are part of a “political agenda” and a form of “psychological abuse.” The parent pulled her children out of school last year due to the mask mandates.

A woman stated that she’s “disappointed” in how BCPS handled the week-to-week change in mask mandates claiming, “a majority of us want our children to be given the choice of whether to wear a mask or not. Masks do not work—it even states so on the box (of facemasks), so why are they being forced to wear them? Masks on buses in hot weather is physical child abuse.

“Each school board member should drive a bus in the heat to see how it feels,” the woman continued. “If each of you would drive, you wouldn’t have six routes canceled and parents shuffling to get their kids to school the next day. Football stadiums have packed, maskless stadiums, but our children still have to wear a mask. I can go to a restaurant and sit down maskless, but our children still have to wear a mask. Maybe teachers should teach them in restaurants where the virus knows it cannot infect them.”

BCPS recently had to cancel several bus routes due to a shortage of drivers and concerns over the recent uptick in COVID-19 illnesses.

One concerned community member asked for the school board to poll their students about wearing masks. She also asked why fans and students at college football games (eligible for vaccination) are not wearing masks while sitting in the stadiums.

Some of the mentioned stadiums “packed with maskless fans” require attendees to provide proof of vaccination. Virginia Tech announced at the beginning of the month that all Lane Stadium attendees must wear face-coverings regardless of vaccination status in common indoor areas of the stadium like concourses, stairwells, elevators, restrooms, hallways, shops, or other locations.

Another citizen offered statistics.

“You have done absolutely no independent research,” another woman claimed, “361 children in this country have died in 18 months from COVID-19—most, if not all, with prior health conditions. That puts the death rate along the same lines as ‘death by sharp object.’ Did you remove all the scissors in the classrooms last year? I don’t think so.”

Although she didn’t mention the source of her stats, she went on to say she previously submitted questions to the board online about facemasks. The citizen went on to ask about scientific proof that it’s safe to “force” wearing masks in school. She claimed a recent study at the University of Florida showed that masks still pick up bacteria and “dangerous pathogens.”

“Your masks are a Petri dish,” she added.

The final public comment spoke of “government overreach,” stating that what BCPS currently enforces regarding mask mandates “is not enough” and that BCPS is “bowing the knee to government tyranny.”

The citizen added that despite potentially losing government funding, BCPS’s “money is safe. (BCPS) are free to do the right thing. Russell County rejected (enforcing the new mandates). Botetourt can too.”

As of last week, Russell County had a little over 100 fewer cases than Botetourt.

Although citizens made no public comments regarding transgender policies at last week’s BCPS School Board meeting, School Board Chair Anna Weddle closed the public comments hearing by reiterating BCPS’s stance on that specific policy.

Weddle stated that BCPS “did not adopt Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) transgender policies” last July. “That will not be on our agenda again. We did not do what Loudoun County did. We are not adopting those model policies.”

Last month, Loudoun County adopted Policy 8040, allowing students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their consistently asserted gender identity without any substantiating evidence, regardless of the name and gender recorded in the student’s permanent educational record.

To watch last week’s board meeting in its entirety, visit the archives section at bcps.live.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fincastle Herald

Delegate Terry Austin announces bid for re-election

Delegate Terry Austin (R) has announced his bid for re-election for the 19th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Austin is serving his fourth term in the House representing the 19th District, which includes the counties of Alleghany, Bedford (part), Botetourt (part) and the City of Covington. He currently sits on the committees of Appropriations, Transportation, Rules and Joint Rules. Austin is a member of the Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability and the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), a nationally recognized nonpartisan organization that audits, reviews and provides recommendations to the legislature on topics related to state government agencies, policies and programs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fincastle Herald

Historic Fincastle, Inc. holds successful festival

Last weekend saw the return of the Fincastle Festival to the streets of the town. Finally, the Town of Fincastle had one of its first moments since last year’s pandemic to bring some of the community’s artisans, leaders, and friends together for a day of celebration. The event featured an unveiling of a new a memorial plaque commemorating Botetourt County’s 250th anniversary.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

LBHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50-year reunion, joined by the Class of 1970

It has been 50 years since 160 students in the Class of 1971 walked across the stage on the football field at Lord Botetourt High School on a sultry June evening, participating in their commencement ceremonies at Lord Botetourt High School. This past weekend many of them reconnected, shared memories of their days in school together as well as caught up on what has happened since their lives changed after graduating in 1971.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
City
Daleville, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Town Council meets on Thursday

This Thursday, the Fincastle Town Council holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Old District Courthouse. At the meeting, the council plans to discuss further information about the upcoming Fincastle Festival taking place next weekend. Council will also discuss the fundraising event at the historic Santillane. The event...
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Focus on 4-H for Sept. 8 Edition

Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development Tyler Painter recently sat down in an interview explaining what the Botetourt County 4-H has been up to in the community. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted local 4-H activities involving Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS). During that period, Painter and other Youth Development leaders could plan activities and events once the state adjusted most protocols.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Fincastle Herald

Build-A-Kit Night at Bellacino’s on Monday

September is National Preparedness Month and the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS encourages everyone to take action and build an emergency preparedness kit. To help accomplish this, the department is holding a Build-A-Kit night where families or households can build a starter emergency kit for free and learn about supplies that are necessary during an emergency.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Rowden to oppose Austin for 19th District House seat

Democrat Wendy Rowden of Bedford is running against incumbent 19th District Delegate Terry Austin of Buchanan, a Republican, in this fall’s election for the Virginia House of Delegates. She released the following campaign statement last week:. “I am officially announcing my candidacy for the House of Delegates in District 19....
BEDFORD, VA
Fincastle Herald

New COVID cases rise in the Roanoke Valley

As of September 1, COVID-19 cases shot up for the sixth straight week in the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Health District (RVAHD). From August 25-31, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 715 new COVID cases. For the last month, COVID cases in the district have registered and average of 97 new cases per week since July 27. The weekly average between May and June was 80 new cases a week.
ROANOKE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Child Abuse#Mandates#The Mask#Critical Race Theory#Crt#Maskless#The School Board#The University Of Florida#Bcps School Board#School Board Chair
Fincastle Herald

Members of Botetourt County Fire & EMS recognized by Board of Supervisors

Last week at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson recognized recipients of awards given by the Regional EMS Councils. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS received the Outstanding EMS Agency award given to an EMS agency that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and service to its community; whose high level of patient care is evident by innovative training, community awareness, preventive health programs, public relations efforts and participation in local, regional and statewide EMS systems.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
34
Followers
47
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy