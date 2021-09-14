CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa Laboratories Acquires Agena Bioscience for $300M

NEW YORK – Mesa Laboratories said on Tuesday that it has acquired mass spectrometry-based genetic analysis firm Agena Bioscience for $300 million in cash. The deal is expected to close during Mesa's third fiscal quarter, which ends Dec. 31. It will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from Mesa's credit facility, the company said in a statement.

