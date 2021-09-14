A Hiker’s Guide to Fall Color in North Central Massachusetts
New England is one of the world’s best places for viewing fall foliage, and North Central Massachusetts is at the heart of it all, with a wealth of outstanding trails for enjoying the colorful spectacle. Thanks to the efforts of many conservation organizations, land trusts, and trail maintainers, the region offers a variety of options for hikers and walkers, ranging from easy family-friendly outings to long-distance treks.www.visitnorthcentral.com
Comments / 0