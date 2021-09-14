CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SteelSeries Prime Mini review: 'A no-frills FPS gaming mouse that flies'

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
While the company may have only just launched its new Prime line in the summer of 2021, the SteelSeries Prime Mini is now here to expand the series. Rather than a true 'mini' mouse, though, the Prime Mini refines some of the ergonomic pain points of the original while offering a slightly slimmer overall profile. This is less Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, and more Honey, I Improved The Ergonomics of the Kids.

www.gamesradar.com

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

