Fun in the sunflowers

The 2021 Sunflower Festival began last week at Beaver Dam Farms in Buchanan. Tickets are still available for events this week.

Visit the festival and see over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more.

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers a unique experience to visit the working farm and enjoy access to the first and largest sunflower festival and artisan show on the East Coast. During the two-week sunflower festival visitors can experience handmade crafts, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more. At the end of the year the sunflowers are harvested, and seeds are bagged for black oil sunflower birdseed and sold locally.

[PHOTOS: Matt de Simone]

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers invests thousands of dollars back into the community each year and continues to be an economic driver in Botetourt County, attracting tens of thousands of people to the area. Founder and owner Candance Monaghan is proud to promote agritourism to the area and help support more than 80 small artisan vendors at the festival. In 2020, vendors reported that an average of 42 percent of their yearly sales income came from the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower festival.

For more information, visit beaverdamsunflowers.com.