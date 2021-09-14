CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buchanan, VA

Fun in the sunflowers

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmoWb_0bvh4ELR00

The 2021 Sunflower Festival began last week at Beaver Dam Farms in Buchanan. Tickets are still available for events this week.

Visit the festival and see over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more.

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers a unique experience to visit the working farm and enjoy access to the first and largest sunflower festival and artisan show on the East Coast. During the two-week sunflower festival visitors can experience handmade crafts, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more. At the end of the year the sunflowers are harvested, and seeds are bagged for black oil sunflower birdseed and sold locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXMF1_0bvh4ELR00
[PHOTOS: Matt de Simone]

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers invests thousands of dollars back into the community each year and continues to be an economic driver in Botetourt County, attracting tens of thousands of people to the area. Founder and owner Candance Monaghan is proud to promote agritourism to the area and help support more than 80 small artisan vendors at the festival. In 2020, vendors reported that an average of 42 percent of their yearly sales income came from the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower festival.

For more information, visit beaverdamsunflowers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fincastle Herald

Historic Fincastle, Inc. holds successful festival

Last weekend saw the return of the Fincastle Festival to the streets of the town. Finally, the Town of Fincastle had one of its first moments since last year’s pandemic to bring some of the community’s artisans, leaders, and friends together for a day of celebration. The event featured an unveiling of a new a memorial plaque commemorating Botetourt County’s 250th anniversary.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Annual Lee Music Recital this Sunday in Buchanan

The 16th Annual Music Recital by Mike Lee’s students will be held again this year at Limestone Park in Buchanan on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 2 p.m. There is a rain date of the 26th. Last year being a dark time of Covid the recital at the park turned into a very positive experience so the students voted to do it there again this year.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition

On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke. Hatcher earns master’s degree. Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Buchanan, VA
City
Community, VA
Buchanan, VA
Society
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Society
Fincastle Herald

LBHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50-year reunion, joined by the Class of 1970

It has been 50 years since 160 students in the Class of 1971 walked across the stage on the football field at Lord Botetourt High School on a sultry June evening, participating in their commencement ceremonies at Lord Botetourt High School. This past weekend many of them reconnected, shared memories of their days in school together as well as caught up on what has happened since their lives changed after graduating in 1971.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Church News for Sept. 8 Edition

Troutville Baptist is hosting back-to-school event Sept. 11. Area children are invited to Troutville Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a back-to-school fun time. The event will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, drawing, and free school supplies, sponsored by Troutville Baptist Church. Annual Community Fall...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Celebrate Historic Fincastle

Submitted by Historic Fincastle Inc. The September 18 Fincastle Festival is almost here! So, what can attendees look forward to seeing and experiencing? As noted in last week’s article, you will have amazing music throughout the event in Courthouse Square. Your food choices will include BBQ, nachos, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, Italian Ice, pork rinds, funnel cakes, lemonade, and various other delights! But what else?
FINCASTLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc
Fincastle Herald

Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition

Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, baby peas, dinner roll, and dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 10. To place an order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order..
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its “Freedom Fest 2021” opening this weekend

Freedom Fest 2021 is an event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th. The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm’s mission of “healing heroes through horses.”
FESTIVAL
Fincastle Herald

New bait shop holds grand opening

The Honey Hole Bait & Tackle held the fishing enthusiast store’s grand opening last Friday in Blue Ridge. Owners Leonard Trout and Tina Reed welcomed the community into their new vibrant bait and tackle establishment. The store presents a colorful, fresh face for Southwestern Virginia’s catfishing community. According to Leonard,...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Fincastle Herald

Build-A-Kit Night at Bellacino’s on Monday

September is National Preparedness Month and the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS encourages everyone to take action and build an emergency preparedness kit. To help accomplish this, the department is holding a Build-A-Kit night where families or households can build a starter emergency kit for free and learn about supplies that are necessary during an emergency.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Great beginnings program begins September 19

Ed Green’s “Great Beginnings” programs for football and soccer will get underway on September 19 at West Salem Elementary School in Salem. Kids from all areas are welcome to sign up for the program, targeting children too young to participate in recreational sports. The program’s goal is to help kids...
SALEM, VA
Fincastle Herald

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County. Registration will begin at...
DALEVILLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
34
Followers
47
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy