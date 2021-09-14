EPCOT Exit Floods as Guests Attempt to Leave During Torrential Downpour

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort, you should prepare for not only the magic and blistering heat, but also the rain as well. Central Florida can be a very wet place, and during the summer and early months of fall, there is rainfall almost every day. The rain does not typically last too long, but when it arrives, it often comes in the form of a torrential downpour, soaking everyone in its path. The rain will not bother you much if you are indoors, but if you are at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, some areas may feel like you are at Blizzard Beach.