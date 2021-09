By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including two in Pennsylvania. In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC says they first identified the outbreak on Sept. 2 with 20 Salmonella Oranienburg infections. The illnesses range from Aug. 3 to Sept. 1. Texas has seen the highest number of recorded infections with 45. Minnesota has the second most with 13 cases, Massachusetts has seven cases and Maryland has four cases. The CDC says 18 people have...

15 HOURS AGO