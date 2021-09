Deathloop powers come via Slabs, strange metal tablets imbued with abilities like invisibility, teleportation and so on. To get these crucial skills you need to find and kill the Visionaries that currently have them. But it doesn't stop there: because the whole game takes place in a time loop, once you have a certain Slab or power you can upgrade it by killing the Visionary and taking the ability again. You can do this up to four times to get all the available Deathloop Slab upgrades. Coming up, we'll cover everything you need to know about these Deathloop powers and upgrades, including when and where to find them.

