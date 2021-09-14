Johnnie Walker Opens Whisky Destination Location In Edinburgh

Around this time of year I usually look to book a yearly trip to the Alps. The mountains, the snow, skiing and the culture – I just love everything about it. But now I’m not just super keen to go to the Alps because of the skiing, it also makes me so excited to check out the local whiskies. Living in Scotland makes you quite spoiled with having a lot of different whiskies easily available online but on my travels I always find the time to check out the local assortment of spirits.

DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO