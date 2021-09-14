CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Johnnie Walker Opens Whisky Destination Location In Edinburgh

By Hannah Kanik
thewhiskeywash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience recently opened in Edinburgh after four and a half years of construction. The eight-story space came out of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland. To mark the opening, a Johnnie Walker flag was raised above the building by Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo and Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Fall Drinking Guide: The World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Is $120,000. Here’s How It Tastes.

It was February, 1940. As the dark clouds of war gathered on the Scottish horizon Mr. George Urquot and his father, John, poured whisky from the Glenlivet distillery into an American oak barrel that their company, the luxury grocers Gordon & MacPhail, had just shipped in from Spain. George, the “Grandfather of Single Malt,” who many credit with predicting the segue from blends into single-estate whiskies, was preparing to join the Seaforth Islanders in the war effort. As the world prepared to descend into global conflict, all goods—including the raw materials to make whisky—were being rationed, meaning Scotland’s most famous export...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by The Macallan. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
travelweekly.com

Johnnie Walker opens visitor center in Scotland

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker marked the grand opening of its eight-story Princes Street Visitor Center in Edinburgh, Scotland. The attraction features two rooftop bars and a terrace with panoramic views of the Edinburgh skyline, the Explorers' Bothy whisky bar stocked with 150 different whiskies and the 1820 cocktail bar, where drinks are paired with a curated menu sourced from "the four corners of Scotland."
FOOD & DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Column: Scotch Whisky Brands Are Starting To Bet On Mixing Single Malts With Mixers

In his 2014 book Whisky: The Manual, the excellent whisky writer Dave Broom takes a lot of time, effort, and pages to conduct an experiment with heretical implications. He gathers a selection of 102 whiskies, applies six different mixers to each one, and takes detailed notes on the organoleptic results. The selection includes single malts and blends from Scotland, Ireland and Japan, as well as bourbons and ryes amongst others.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Menezes
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Town Branch Single Barrel Rye Whiskey no. 1741

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Lexington Distilling. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Lakes Distillery’s Latest Whiskymaker’s Edition Matured In French Oak

The Lakes Distillery, located in England, recently unveiled the fourth release in The Whiskymaker’s Edition series, Bal Masque. The expression is described as complex and aromatic, being first matured in French oak casks. The Lakes Distillery’s whiskymaker, Dhavall Gandhi, used the concept of “masquerade” to influence the Bal Masque edition....
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Diageo Invests In Japanese Whisky Maker Komasa Kanosuke Distillery

Diageo recently made a minority investment in Japanese whisky focused Komasa Kanosuke Distillery through Distill Ventures, the independently operated and Diageo-backed drinks accelerator. This investment will go toward supporting the next stage of the Kagoshima, Japan-based company’s growth and helping them produce more whisky and develop new products. “We are...
BUSINESS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Glenturret Showcases 2021 Range Of Scotch Single Malts

When crafting the 2021 range of whiskies for The Glenturret distillery in Scotland, Distiller Bob Dalgarno had a choice to make … replicate the flavor profile of the 2020 range, or celebrate and embrace the unique and evolving flavors of their casks. Going on what’s described as decades of whisky...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotch Whisky#Edinburgh#Food Drink
thewhiskeywash.com

Irish Distillers Unveil Method And Madness Rye And Malt Irish Whiskey

Irish Distillers recently announced the launch of Method and Madness Rye and Malt, the first aged experimental distillate created at the company’s innovation hub in Midleton, the Micro Distillery. Methods and Madness Rye and Malt is described by the brand as a distillate-driven Irish whiskey with floral notes and spicy...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

New 60 Year Old The Glen Grant Whisky Celebrates Legendary Distiller’s Legacy

The Glen Grant Distillery out of Speyside recently announced a limited edition, 60-year-old single malt scotch whisky in celebration of the storied six-decades long career of The Glen Grant’s own Dennis Malcolm, known as one of Scotland’s longest serving distillers. Set for an October release, the limited offering is bottled...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Column: Whisky In The Alps

Around this time of year I usually look to book a yearly trip to the Alps. The mountains, the snow, skiing and the culture – I just love everything about it. But now I’m not just super keen to go to the Alps because of the skiing, it also makes me so excited to check out the local whiskies. Living in Scotland makes you quite spoiled with having a lot of different whiskies easily available online but on my travels I always find the time to check out the local assortment of spirits.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

New Mythical Beast Whisky Series Debuts Out Of Scotland

Whisky cask experts Spiritfilled recently launched their new Mythical Beast Series, consisting of independent Scotch whisky bottlings with beautiful artwork. The first release of the series is a 12-year-old Caol Ila finished in a Pedro Ximenez sherry cask. Said cask went under a special process called New Era Of Cask, reportedly allowing for the full flavor of the sherry cask to being experienced through the whisky. Naturally colored and bottled without chill filtration, the mythical beast featured on this bottling is the Qilin, similar to a unicorn. Legend has it that all who commune with the Qilin reap the rewards of its benevolent spirit, finding good fortune and prosperity, according to the brand.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewhiskeywash.com

Glenmorangie Opens Doors To New “Innovation Distillery” In Scotland

The Glenmorangie single malt Scotch whisky brand recently opened the doors to a new “innovation distillery” – a place they are looking to to bring a kaleidoscope of new flavors to their single malts. Glenmorangie is seen by many as pushing single malt boundaries for decades. From pioneering wood finishing...
DRINKS
lonelyplanet.com

What to see in Edinburgh's best parks and open spaces

Edinburgh is one of Britain’s greenest cities. In its parks you’ll find rugged peaks, great picnic spots and botanic glasshouses. There are cutting-edge skateparks to ride, art galleries to explore and even otters to spot. Visitors may come to hilly Edinburgh for its urban charms, but it’s often in its many parks – by turns lively, bucolic and utterly epic – that the city’s life finds its greatest expression.
WORLD
thewhiskeywash.com

Interview: Becoming ‘One’ With Metallica’s Whiskey Brand

Rob Dietrich, the man at the helm of Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey, has become “One” with the spirits and now has a “Masters of Whiskey Series” on the market. At the beginning of this story, the Blackened whiskey brand was born from a heavy metal collaboration between legendary Master Distiller...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #5

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Bardstown Bourbon Company. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Westland Flagship American Single Malt

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by BRAND. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Buzzard’s Roost Peated Barrel Rye

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Buzzard’s Roost. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy