Johnnie Walker Opens Whisky Destination Location In Edinburgh
The new Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience recently opened in Edinburgh after four and a half years of construction. The eight-story space came out of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland. To mark the opening, a Johnnie Walker flag was raised above the building by Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo and Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.thewhiskeywash.com
