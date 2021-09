TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?. PADDY TAYLOR: I think as everyone has seen, the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely accelerated the demand for remote production tools and so I expect most exhibitors will have a big focus on the advantages and efficiencies that they bring as part of the “new normal” broadcast workflow. I also expect to see more on the continued progress of the 5G rollout and the impact this will have in the live sports, events and media space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO