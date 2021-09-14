CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS allowing Texas to mostly ban abortions 'very bad' but not political: Justice Breyer

 7 days ago

(NEW YORK) — Justice Stephen Breyer said Tuesday the Supreme Court's recent 5-4 decision allowing Texas to effectively ban abortion across the state was "very bad" but not politically motivated. "We don't trade votes, and members of the court have different judicial philosophies," Breyer, the court's most senior liberal justice,...

