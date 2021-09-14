Olay Teams Up with Data Scientist to Help Tackle Racial Bias Against Black Women in New Initiative
MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini works to uncover subtle instances of racial discrimination in facial recognition software. Computer scientist Joy Buolamwini knows a lot about racial bias both in and outside the lab. The MIT Media Lab researcher and founder of Algorithmic Justice League (AJL) works to uncover subtle instances of racial discrimination in facial recognition software, but like many Black people, she’s experienced it IRL as well.www.essence.com
