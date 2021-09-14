CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olay Teams Up with Data Scientist to Help Tackle Racial Bias Against Black Women in New Initiative

By Jasmine Browley
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini works to uncover subtle instances of racial discrimination in facial recognition software. Computer scientist Joy Buolamwini knows a lot about racial bias both in and outside the lab. The MIT Media Lab researcher and founder of Algorithmic Justice League (AJL) works to uncover subtle instances of racial discrimination in facial recognition software, but like many Black people, she’s experienced it IRL as well.

Olay tackles beauty bias in search algorithms

Eurocentric beauty standards are the primary reference point for search algorithms and beauty filters on social media apps. But women of color are disproportionately excluded from STEM, which leads to “coded bias,” or racial bias in facial recognition algorithms. On Monday, Olay launched #DecodetheBias, a campaign in honor of National...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Goldman Sachs Will Support Black Women In STEM As Part Of Its Racial Justice Investment

The multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs announced it is rolling out the latest part of its $10 billion investment in Black women in the U.S. Goldman is partnering with Loop Capital, a Black-led financial services firm, to provide clients of both firms with funds to invest in programs for Black women pursuing STEM careers. The tech giant Google is contributing $500 million to the effort.
ECONOMY
Olay takes on computer algorithms to fight biased beauty standards

Olay is launching a new campaign to help end discriminatory computer algorithms that skew standards of beauty, per an announcement emailed to Marketing Dive. The effort coincides with National Coding Week (Sept. 14-20). #DecodetheBias consists of raising awareness of algorithmic justice through a 60-second spot, targeted print campaign and social...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Women will encounter bias in STEM. This new program helps them persist and overcome

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Institutions committed to helping women succeed in STEM careers can now utilize a newly available training program designed to equip women graduate students with the tools to navigate gender-based career bias and discrimination. The free training materials are an outcome of a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF)...
BUFFALO, NY
Olay fights coded bias in beauty industry via #DecodetheBias campaign

Olay is looking to create a more inclusive definition of beauty online by sparking an interest in STEM careers. To do just that, the beauty brand is launching its new #DecodetheBias campaign, which aims to raise awareness about coded bias in the beauty industry by highlighting one major problem — how data, computer code and AI reinforce exclusionary beauty standards and exclude women of color, the company said.
SKIN CARE
Motus Theater's 'Boundless Truth' explores justice system bias with stories of once-incarcerated Black women leaders

After delivering a steady stream of virtual content during the pandemic, Motus Theater will return to the Dairy Art Center’s stage Sunday for the premier of “Boundless Truth: Women’s Stories of Freedom and Incarceration.”. The nonprofit’s highly anticipated production shines a light on seven Black women leaders who have previously...
MUSIC
How Bankruptcy Bias Contributes to the Racial Wealth Gap

Wharton’s Sasha Indarte speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about her research looking at bias in bankruptcy. The wealth gap between Blacks and whites is widening, and a new study from Wharton shows how racism plays a key role in keeping minorities from reaching financial equality. Wharton finance professor...
ECONOMY
Latinos vastly underrepresented in media, new report finds

Latinos are perpetually absent in major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals — or lack thereof — could deeply impact how their fellow Americans view them, according to a government report released Tuesday. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office to investigate last October. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro D-Texas has made the inclusion of Latinos in media a principal issue, imploring Hollywood studio directors, journalism leaders and book publishers to include their perspectives. Castro says the lack of accurate representation, especially in Hollywood, means at the very best that Americans...
SOCIETY
The Impact of Olay's Commitment to Fixing Beauty Bias in Search Algorithms

As the world becomes ever more dependent on search results to inform the decisions of our everyday lives, it’s of utmost importance that those results aren’t only accurate, but they also contain as little bias as possible. However, researchers have found that while women of color make up 40% of the total U.S. population, they only appear in 20% of search results for keyword combinations like “women” + “beautiful skin.”
SKIN CARE
Olay takes on computer algorithms to fight biased beauty standards

Olay is launching a new campaign to help end discriminatory computer algorithms that skew standards of beauty, per an announcement emailed to Marketing Dive. The effort coincides with National Coding Week (Sept. 14-20). #DecodetheBias consists of raising awareness of algorithmic justice through a 60-second spot, targeted print campaign and social...
BEAUTY & FASHION

