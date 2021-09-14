CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

Inland girls athlete of the week: Brooke McKee, Upland

By Eric-Paul Johnson
Redlands Daily Facts
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoteworthy: McKee registered 66 kills and 27 digs over 13 sets in helping the Highlanders win the Division 2 championship at the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament in Orange County. She was chosen the Most Valuable Player for the division. McKee had 16 kills in the semifinal against Carlsbad and had eight kills and eight digs in the final against St. Margaret’s. McKee opened the week by matching her career-high with 20 kills in Upland’s nonleague sweep of Diamond Ranch.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

