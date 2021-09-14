Inland boys athlete of the week: Jesse Carmona, Ganesha

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – The athlete of the week from September 3-9 goes to Hallettsville RB/WR Price Pruett. Pruett scored three touchdowns on the night, including the game-winning score against the number six team in the state at the time, Industrial Cobras. Pruett also led the defense which held the Industrial offense to just 67 yards. Pruett had 125 yards on 21 carries which is just under six yards per run. He also totaled 27 yards in receiving. He explains his thought process on the last drive.

