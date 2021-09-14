Pickup stolen in downtown Salina was locked, owner says

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup and tools from downtown Salina earlier this week. Kenneth Joy, 79, of Salina, reported that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, someone stole his 1999 Ford F150 pickup from where it was parked in the 200 block of S. Seventh Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was red in color and had a Kansas disabled license plate of B3987 on it, he added.