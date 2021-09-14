CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Pickup stolen in downtown Salina was locked, owner says

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
Police are investigating the theft of a pickup and tools from downtown Salina earlier this week. Kenneth Joy, 79, of Salina, reported that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, someone stole his 1999 Ford F150 pickup from where it was parked in the 200 block of S. Seventh Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was red in color and had a Kansas disabled license plate of B3987 on it, he added.

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Pickup, trailer stolen from Salina construction company

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from a Salina construction company over the weekend. Sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Monday, someone entered a fenced-in area and stole the following from Smoky Hill Construction, 1615 W. Magnolia Road, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Chase, crash lead to arrest late Sunday afternoon

A Salina man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash in northeast Salina late Sunday afternoon. At approximately 5:25 p.m. Sunday, an officer attempted to stop a southbound silver 2013 Chrysler 200 in the 2200 block of N. Ohio Street. Instead of stopping, the car sped off, at times reaching 75 mph, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Heartspring student in Wichita struck and killed by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman from a Wichita center that provides services for young people with special needs and developmental disabilities has died after being struck by a truck. KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday. Wichita police say the woman ran from a ditch in front of...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Man arrested after alleged threat at south Salina bank

A local man was arrested on a requested charge of aggravated criminal threat after an incident at a south Salina bank Saturday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to Central National Bank in Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday for the report of a male subject making a threat about a shooting.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Lelando Eugene; 38; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Distribute opiate, opium, narcotic, certain...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Troopers promote railroad track, train safety

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were in Salina today to raise awareness among drivers of the need to caution near railroad tracks and trains. The effort was part of Operation Clear Track, which took place today throughout the country as a part of Rail Safety Week. The goal of Rail Safety...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple items stolen from house under construction

More than $3,000 worth of items were stolen from a house under construction southwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that sometime between Sept. 13 and Sunday, someone entered a shed and an enclosed porch on the house being constructed by Carlisle Bergquist, 74, of Salina, in the 3300 block of S. Muir Road. Items stolen include the following, Soldan said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Trial underway in DUI crash that killed longtime Kan. radio host

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The jury trial of a man charged in a fatal DUI crash that killed a longtime radio host and Wichita State basketball announcer is underway, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Ray Watkins, 44, is charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Sheriff's Office calls in KBI after body found southwest of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in his early 40s after a body was found southwest of Salina this morning. According to information from Sheriff Roger Soldan, a body was located near the intersection of S. Halstead Road and W. McReynolds Road at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The body was that of a man in his early 40s. No other identifying information has been released.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Students injured in shooting outside Wichita school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two students suffered superficial gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting outside a Wichita high school. Officers responded Tuesday to 911 calls of a disturbance on a sidewalk about 200 yards from East High School. Police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer says both students were taken to...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Gamer in deadly Kan. hoax 911 call violated diversion deal

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Monday the government’s motion to resume prosecution of Shane Gaskill of Wichita and set a jury trial for Oct. 5.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Toddler injured in lawnmower accident at Kansas home

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident involving a lawnmower and a small child. Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Mulvane EMS responded to a home on East Samantha Court in Mulvane, according to a media release. Upon arrival they discovered a 1-year-old with life-threatening injuries. EMS transported the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Teen dead, 2 hospitalized after I-70 truck crash

RILEY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 International Box Truck driven by Isabella L. Carroll, 18, Hackensack, NJ., was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle traveled into the center...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas City man found guilty of burglary, shooting woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was convicted of several felonies after the woman he shot in the head testified against him. The Jackson County Prosecutors Office said Saturday that Louis Watts was found guilty Friday of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found deceased

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) that Kenneth Klenklen, 59, of Ozawkie, the subject of a Statewide Silver Alert, was discovered deceased Tuesday, Sept. 21, in a remote area of western Jefferson County. The silver alert is now canceled. ----------
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Arson suspected in fire at historic Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Arson is suspected in a fire that damaged the historic Harlem Baptist Church in Kansas City. John Ham of the Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that authorities have determined that the blaze was intentionally set, making it a federal crime.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

