Stephenson to be sworn-in as new Greenfield alderman

To be eligible to serve on the City Council, applicants must meet the following criteria: be a qualified elector of the city, have resided within the municipal boundaries of the United City of Yorkville for at least one year preceding the date of appointment, and must not owe the city any money, nor have been convicted in any court of any infamous crime, bribery, perjury, or other felony. The City Council consists of the Mayor and eight aldermen who represent the four wards within the city. In addition to policy making, the City Council is responsible for approving the budget, determining the tax levy, setting goals, and formulating long term policies that shape the city’s public function. Aldermen attend City Council meetings which are held on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings of the month at 7:00 p.m. and they also attend other committee meetings as assigned. The person appointed to this vacant position will also attend the Administration Committee meetings which are held on the third Wednesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. and the Public Safety Committee meetings which are held bi-monthly on the 1st Thursday at 6:00 p.m. This person will also be a liaison for the Library Board which meets the 2nd Monday of every month at 7:00 p.m. The appointed term expires at the end of April 2023.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO