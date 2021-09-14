Stephenson to be sworn-in as new Greenfield alderman
By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
8 days ago
Leanna Stephenson will be sworn-in Tuesday afternoon as an alderman prior to this month’s Greenfield City Board meeting. Stephenson was appointed to the position following the resignation of Thomas Tansil, Jr. Stephenson will fill out the remaining term of the at-large position. On the agenda for the meeting will be...
