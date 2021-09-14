CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Page County Arrest

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff's Office arrested Zane Edward Szeliga on Monday at the Pottawattamie County Jail on a valid Page County Warrant. Zane's charge is Theft in the third degree. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

