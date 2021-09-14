CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde Reveals 'Don't Worry Darling' Release Date In New Teaser

at40.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Wilde has shared the first look at her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Directed by Wilde, the film is set to take place in the 1950s and follows husband and wife Jack and Alice, portrayed by Styles and Pugh. The teaser reveals...

www.at40.com

POPSUGAR

This Split-Second Glimpse at Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling Sent Me Into a Tailspin

Do you have a window cracked? A glass of iced water filled to the brim? A personal fan at your disposal? Because I suggest taking all three precautions before watching the first teaser for Don't Worry Darling. Director Olivia Wilde finally shared a glimpse at her forthcoming psychological thriller on social media, and though the clip lasts merely 11 seconds, it provided the jolt of energy and excitement I so desperately needed on a Monday afternoon.
MOVIES
film-book.com

DON’T WORRY DARLING (2022): Olivia Wilde Film Scores Release Date

Actress turned filmmaker Olivia Wilde‘s new film, Don’t Worry Darling, has secured a release date of Sept. 23, 2022. When Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed comedy, Booksmart, opened in May of 2019, audiences discovered Wilde was a filmmaker to contend with. Her new star studded thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, will be positioned as an awards contender when it is released on Sept. 23, 2022.
MOVIES
/Film

Don't Worry Darling: Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Furiously Make Out In Olivia Wilde's Psychological Thriller

Between Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Olivia Wilde, I couldn't be more thrilled about this great-actor-to-surprisingly-great-filmmaker pipeline in recent years. Gerwig has quickly established herself as one of the best and most in-demand writer/directors in the business right now and Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" recently premiered to positive reactions at the Venice Film Festival. After debuting with the very well-received comedy "Booksmart" in 2019, Wilde is now flexing her genre muscles with the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling."
MOVIES
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
tatler.com

Everything you need to know about Don’t Worry Darling - the new thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

There's over a year to wait until Don't Worry Darling hits cinemas in late September 2022, but that hasn't stopped anticipation reaching a fever pitch. Why? Well, there's the matter of director Olivia Wilde's red-hot relationship with Harry Styles, the film's male lead. Then there's the recent 10-second teaser that was dropped online, showing up-and-coming megastar Florence Pugh getting pretty hot and heavy with Styles.
MOVIES
