Olivia Wilde Reveals 'Don't Worry Darling' Release Date In New Teaser

Olivia Munn is pregnant, her boyfriend John Mulaney confirmed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday. The comedian spoke with his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum about his “challenging” year, including entering rehab multiple times for his addiction to drugs and alcohol, facing an intervention, and separating from his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” Mulaney said. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.” Mulaney first met Munn at Meyers’ wedding in 2013 and thanked her for helping him on the road to recovery: “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together.” It will be the first child for both Mulaney and Munn.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO