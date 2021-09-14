CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Genesis Renji – “Siamese”

By bslowbro
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop artist Genesis Renji’s got a new joint out today. He raps about being in a relationship where he and his partner have different needs, and even though they miscommunicate sometimes, they know they’ve got something special. It’s a song about navigating the gray area; Renji knows himself and his boundaries very well, and not everyone will understand. Many hard-working creatives would agree, but when we want love and intimacy, there’s compromises to make.

Related
AUDIO: Postureless – “Liminal Pleasure”

Lo-fi hip hop producer Postureless is out with his debut EP. It’s a collaborative effort featuring raps from hip hop artists Defcee and CRASHprez on two songs each. Both of them spit conscious sentiments; for example Defcee talks about balancing love with trust in “Siphon” while CRASHprez tackles resilience in the face of great fears in “Onward.” It’s an elevating project from Postureless with spirited production. Half of the proceeds are going to Stop Line 3 Bail Funds.
AUDIO: It Is Dead – “A Place of Darkness”

“Cryptsludge” project It Is Dead recently dropped a new EP. Consisting of a ten-minute and nine-minute track, it’s a diabolical pair of compositions that drone menacingly against satanic growls. The lyrics are minimalist but carry enough wickedness to cast you into damnation. If you like your metal blackened and drawn-out, look no further than It Is Dead.
AUDIO: Breonte – “Lonely Road”

There’s a new EP from Breonte, and he isolates himself for some personal feeling jams on “Lonely Road.” The five-track project features plenty of introspective bars and a couple of slowed down tracks for the females, and all of them showcase Breonte’s personality. In many ways, the EP feels reflective of the last year, with this music being a likely side effect of the downtime all artists endured in 2020. That writing pays off, however, as this is one of the strongest efforts we’ve gotten from Breonte and his collaborators to date. Keep your eye on him, and check out “Lonely Road” below:
AUDIO: Under5ive – “Hood Starz”

Under5ive has a new track out, and she speaks a profound truth on “Hood Starz.” The track addresses the stereotypes perpetuated by the media about people of color and the lifestyles they live, pointing out that much of that is false. There are good people who live in the hood, and Under5ive aims to showcase that side of things on this track. The beat is loud and profound, just as the vocal delivery. Make no misconception here, “Hood Starz” aims to spotlight the positive things in the world, and you can check it out for yourself below:
#Siamese
AUDIO: Nightfall Heroes – “Radiance”

Industrial bass duo Nightfall Heroes recently dropped another single. This one finds the heroes going up against a bipedal radioactive behemoth out in the urban. The song is a progressive synthwave beater that perfectly complements the alternation between battle and retreat. It’s going to take immense strategy and teamwork, but the Nightfall Heroes know what they’re doing.
AUDIO: Profess – “To Remember”

Profess is the solo indie rock project of Eric Arsnow, known for playing in surf punk band Devils Teeth. His new song here is actually twelve years old, written and performed with his friends for his wedding. He recently found an old phone demo of it and decided to bring it back to life. It’s got a lo-fi emo feel with lyrics about how love plays out in time, restoring faith in the future. The song embraces those moments where everything feels right and all makes sense, and how those moments by themselves make life worth living. It’s the first release from Profess in about four years, and a poignant one at that.
AUDIO: Kingdumb – “Fruity”

With his fresh out of the box ep, Fruity’, the electronic man of the hour, Kingdumb, is kicking the endorphins skyward. This ep has zest dripping from it like an orange, thanks to its title and juicy nature. It’s as fresh as a pack of chocolates, and it kicks us in the shins when it gets going.
AUDIO: HymnWho – “All I Ever Wanna Do”

Hip hop artist HymnWho has a new single out ahead of his upcoming new project out this weekend. The song’s got an interesting blend of rock and dance style. Lyrically it’s about loving on someone, and that being the only thing that matters to you. The world is waiting to know about this person but you’re the only one that knows them in such a special way. Stay tuned for HymnWho’s album “Retroactive Phenomenon” coming up.
AUDIO: Kid Vibe FT. 721gusto – “Doritos”

Hip hop artist Kid Vibe enlisted 721Gusto for a new single recently. Sampling a solo violin over a trap beat (produced by Aryel), Vibe spits bars about minding his business and getting his snack on. In spite of fools talking shit, he’s got money in his pocket and can do it better than anyone with his name in their mouth, at which point Gusto comes in with bars at the same level. It’s a quick flex track that needs less than two minutes to demonstrate the flow expertise of both rappers.
AUDIO: Wayne Dreadski – “Da Candyman”

Wayne Dreadski, an Atlanta musician, comes back with a bang with his new single, ‘Da Candyman.’ The track is a hidden gem with plenty of talking points, taking us on an adventurous journey that is enthralling from the outset!. The song begins with a guitar rhythm that meets a low...
AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick – “Duets”

Jazz artist Jamie Breiwick released a new album of both original compositions and improvisations. Breiwick’s instrumentation here consists of trumpet, water trumpet, and finger cymbals. Enlisting Tim Ipsen on bass, the duo challenge the barriers between structural and formless expression. Every sound and movement is precise and intentional because each feels right in the moment; sometimes Breiwick plays his horn calmly like a stream at times while at others he sweeps away like roaring rapids. It’s an album packed with passion and purpose from Jamie Breiwick.
AUDIO: MXY – “Mind, Body And Soul”

It’s not every day that MXY releases a track like ‘Mind, Body, and Soul.’ If you ask us to put it on a shelf, we’ll struggle. Furthermore, MXY forges a new path for herself, and her mix of popular genres keeps her relevant while still allowing her to stand on her own two feet.
AUDIO: Beamon – “Fall From Home”

Hip hop artist Beamon has a new album out. The rapper brings his aggressive emo style to a new level, spanning over 24 tracks with variable tones but a consistent mood. The painful subject matter erupts with the tenth track “God of the Winter” where Beamon screams for everything to get the fuck out of his way; the 16th track “Wake Me Up From My Sleep” is also notable as the longest one, where he confronts the demons that visit him in his slumber. Beamon raps through trauma, heartbreak, and loss with “Fall From Home” in a profoundly troubled exhibition of musical poetry.
Vannon’s Desert of Our Dreams is Hardcore

It’s uncertain when the last time was that anyone heard anything similar to that which is found on Vannon’s Desert of Our Dreams LP. Maybe never. The Oakland, California based group is perhaps post-apocalyptic in its outlook and music. It’s difficult to ascertain which it came up with first, but both are as unrestrained, and perhaps as dooming, as this art form and any attendant philosophy can be.
AUDIO: Howard Grove – “Nebraska”

Indie pop band Howard Grove dropped a new single this week. It’s an affectionate song about cherishing the time you’ve got with your loved ones while they’re still here. The lyrics reflect the comfort in loneliness because it protects you from abandonment or loss. Howard Grove touch on mortality and time with a waterfall of downtempo psychedelia in “Nebraska.”
AUDIO: Alyssia Dominguez – “Out of the Blue”

Singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez has a new single out this week. It’s an uplifting country-pop tune about falling hard for someone and feeling like you’re flying in the sky. It came out of nowhere for Dominguez but she welcomes the feeling; she sees endless possibilities for her and this person. It’s a crisp love song from Alyssia Dominguez; she’s got another single coming out in a couple months.
ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Social Cig

A rambunctious, exciting night of loud rock music took place at Linneman’s in Riverwest Saturday night, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. Sets from Decatur, IL-based band Marble Teeth, Chicago’s Shoobie, and our own Social Cig and Diet Lite all went into a night of moshing, guitar-shredding, and cheer. Social Cig is...
AUDIO: Cade Zube – “Here On Earth”

Artist and producer Cade Zube has a new album out, and he taps a plethora of talented artists for “Here On Earth.” 18 different acts make an appearances on the 10-track record, each doing something unique over the production. Beyond just assembling the beats for this project, Zube does a brilliant job of curating whose vocal tones and rapping styles compliment each other well. There’s also “Clarity,” a track that incorporates the work of marimba artist Mike Neumeyer and brings it together with Felix Ramsey, Klassik, and AR Wesley. “Here On Earth” is mood music at its core, but also the mark of a solid producer with a knack for combining sounds. Check it out here below:
AUDIO: Wisdm Giovanni – “Lovely Tones”

Producer Wisdm Gionvanni recently released a new project, and it takes the worlds of lo-fi instrumentals and avant garde jazz and seems to mix them together. “Lovely Tones” can be a bit rough around the edges at times, but perhaps that’s by design, as brash synths and tight sounding percussion hits overpower the mixes. At the core, the project is a collection of riffs that, when they ultimately lock in together, form a groove that you can get behind. It’s experimentation with the simplest elements that comprise funky music, and Wisdm Giovanni is there to explore it all. Listen to the tape below:
104.5 KDAT

Genesis Launch Reunion Tour: Videos, Set List

Genesis launched their reunion with a performance in Birmingham, England on Monday night (Sept. 20), bringing Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford on stage together for the first time in 14 years. After delivering part of the instrumental track “Duke’s End,” the band sprung into the night’s first song,...
