AUDIO: Genesis Renji – “Siamese”

Profess is the solo indie rock project of Eric Arsnow, known for playing in surf punk band Devils Teeth. His new song here is actually twelve years old, written and performed with his friends for his wedding. He recently found an old phone demo of it and decided to bring it back to life. It’s got a lo-fi emo feel with lyrics about how love plays out in time, restoring faith in the future. The song embraces those moments where everything feels right and all makes sense, and how those moments by themselves make life worth living. It’s the first release from Profess in about four years, and a poignant one at that.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO