AUDIO: Genesis Renji – “Siamese”
Hip hop artist Genesis Renji’s got a new joint out today. He raps about being in a relationship where he and his partner have different needs, and even though they miscommunicate sometimes, they know they’ve got something special. It’s a song about navigating the gray area; Renji knows himself and his boundaries very well, and not everyone will understand. Many hard-working creatives would agree, but when we want love and intimacy, there’s compromises to make.breakingandentering.net
